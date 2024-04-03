Senator John I. Kane and Representative Leanne Krueger host Pet Expo Saturday, April 13th

Brookhaven, PA − April 3, 2024 − Senator John I. Kane and Representative Leanne Krueger are thrilled host a Pet Expo, scheduled for Saturday, April 13th from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm at Upland Park, 280 6th St Brookhaven PA 19015. This exciting event is in partnership with the Brandywine Valley SPCA and the Delaware County Kennel Club.

Residents and their pets are invited to come out for giveaways, pet treats and to interact with local businesses and organizations that offer products and services. A limited supply of free vaccines will be available to participants, along with free microchipping of dogs for Delaware County residents only.

“This Pet Expo is a great example of community partnership,” Senator Kane stated. “Representative Krueger and I are proud to host this event and provide essential services to our residents and their beloved pets in the district.”

“This pet expo is a chance to introduce our residents to the local businesses and organizations that offer wonderful services to our neighbors and their beloved pets,” Krueger said. “I am happy to partner with Senator Kane to hold this fun-filled day for the people and pets of our community.”

All animals must be contained, cats must be in carriers; dogs must be leashed.

Senator Kane and his office staff will be there to provide state-related information and answer questions.

####