MPD Seeks Suspects in an Assault on a Special Police Officer

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District Detectives Unit are seeking the community’s help to locate suspects who shot at a Special Police Officer in Southeast.

On Wednesday, April 3, 2024, at approximately 6:24 p.m., the suspects and a special police officer, who was working in an establishment, were involved in an argument in the 400 block of 14th Street, Southeast. As the suspects left the location, one of the suspects fired a handgun towards the special police officer. Both suspects then fled the scene. There were no injuries reported to MPD.

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24049509

