MaiCapital Plans to Launch a Virtual Asset Fund Under Type 9 License Regulation

Hong Kong, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MaiCapital Limited (the “Maicapital”), a leading asset management company in Hong Kong, recently announced that it will launch a virtual asset fund - the PSE Trading Flagship. This fund will strictly follow the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) regulatory requirements for the type 9 license for virtual asset funds. It also provides professional, safe, and compliant virtual asset investment services to institutional investors.



As a licensed asset management company that can manage a portfolio of 100% invested in virtual assets, MaiCapital Limited has deep accumulation in both traditional financial markets and the virtual asset industry. This PSE Trading Flagship will leverage the Maicapital's experience and advantages in compliant virtual asset management. Simultaneously, this fund provides investors with a full range of virtual asset investment solutions, with the support of its group partner PSE and its proficiency in virtual asset investment.

It is reported that the PSE Trading Flagship will mainly invest in mainstream virtual assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. The fund will adopt quantitative hedging strategies and strive to bring stable mid-term to long-term returns to investors while controlling risks.

Disclaimer:

This report is not an offer to sell securities of any investment fund or a solicitation of offers to buy any such securities. Securities (the “Fund”) managed by MaiCapital Limited (the “Investment Manager”) are offered to selected investors only by means of a complete offering memorandum and related subscription materials which contain significant additional information about the terms of an investment in the Fund (such documents, the “Offering Documents”). Any decision to invest must be based solely upon the information set forth in the Offering Documents, regardless of any information investors may have been otherwise furnished, including this report.

An investment in any strategy, including the strategy described herein, involves a high degree of risk. There is no guarantee that the investment objective will be achieved. Past performance of these strategies is not necessarily indicative of future results. There is the possibility of loss, and all investment involves risk including the loss of principal. Some securities of the Fund are not registered with any regulatory authority, are offered pursuant to exemptions from such registration, and are subject to significant restrictions.





