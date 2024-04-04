New Survey Reveals Present-Day Risks of Asbestos Exposure in America - 38% in High-Risk Jobs, 47% Vulnerable through Second-Hand Exposure

Only 8% of respondents are getting tested for asbestos exposure regularly; findings underscore the need for Asbestos Cancer Risk Awareness and annual testing

AUSTIN, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A recent nationwide survey conducted on the risks of asbestos in America revealed that 38% of respondents have worked in high-risk industries where asbestos was present, while 47% have experienced indirect exposure through family members employed in these high-risk environments. The survey results reflect the fact that, despite the EPA's recent ban on ongoing uses of chrysotile asbestos, the threat of exposure still looms large in the US, underscoring the urgent need for continued vigilance and action to safeguard public health.



Compounding the concern is the revelation that only 8% of Americans undergo regular testing. These findings, released today, underscore the urgent necessity for Asbestos Cancer Risk Awareness and routine testing. They emphasize the crucial importance of proactive measures to mitigate the pervasive risks associated with asbestos exposure in the United States.

The study was conducted by Researchscape on behalf of The Law Offices of Justinian C. Lane, Esq . - PLLC , a leading firm advocating for testing and compensation for individuals exposed to asbestos on the job and their families who are at risk due to second-hand exposure.

“Asbestos exposure is a leading cause of many types of cancer, including lung, colon, and the most deadly type, mesothelioma,” said Justinian Lane, lead attorney for the firm. “The survey data underscores a worrisome perception among the general population today that asbestos is no longer a threat. Because of its long latency period to cause sickness — 50 to 60 years or longer — asbestos remains very much a threat today, and a health concern that everyone, particularly those who have family members who worked with asbestos, need to take seriously.”

According to the survey, 86% of respondents have never undergone any testing for asbestos exposure, while a mere 8% are tested regularly. The lack of testing is particularly concerning among the Gen X demographic who could be at risk due to secondhand exposure from a family member who worked with asbestos when it was still prevalent, with 92% reporting no testing, highlighting the potential risks associated with secondhand exposure.

Ethnic disparities in testing practices have also been brought to light. Asians (33%) and Hispanics (24%) emerged as the most diligent communities when it comes to asbestos testing, whereas Blacks (21%) and Whites (9%) lag behind, constituting the group least likely to undergo testing.

Awareness about the risks of asbestos exposure appears to be widespread, with 45% of respondents acknowledging the potential dangers. However, despite this awareness, a significant 55% of respondents expressed a need for more education on the dangers of asbestos exposure.

Perhaps most alarming is the fact that 36% of participants reported minimal or no concern about asbestos risk. Only 19% expressed extreme concern, emphasizing the critical need for increased awareness and education among the general population.

This comprehensive survey sheds light on the prevailing gaps in asbestos risk testing and awareness across different demographics, urging a collective effort to address these concerns and enhance public safety.

About the Asbestos Risk in America Study

This online survey of 1,081 U.S. adults aged 18 and up was conducted from February 23 to 25, 2024 by market-research firm Researchscape. The data were weighted to the U.S. population by 9 demographic questions. The credibility interval for questions answered by all respondents is plus or minus 4 percentage points.

About The Law Offices of Justinian C. Lane, Esq. - PLLC

Justinian C. Lane founded his firm in 2014 to help individuals who have been harmed by asbestos get rightful compensation for injuries. The firm is built around a foundational understanding of the structure and guidelines set up by the courts in establishing asbestos trusts intended to compensate individuals and their families who were exposed to asbestos on the job or in the home. The firm can be found online at www.asbestos claims.law.

