Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,573 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,492 in the last 365 days.

30th annual Enserva STARS & Spurs Gala returns to Calgary on April 6, raising millions for STARS and its life-saving services

CALGARY, Alberta, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT: Media are invited to attend an interview opportunity at the 30th annual Enserva STARS & Spurs Gala.
   
  The Enserva STARS & Spurs Gala returns to Calgary on April 6, 2024, bringing together industry leaders in the energy sector to raise critical funds for Shock Trauma Air Rescue Support (STARS) and the life-saving services that they provide across Western Canada.
   
  As a signature event in Alberta that attracts over 1,000 attendees every year, the Gala has raised more than $19 million for STARS since 1994, making it STARS’ most significant annual fundraiser.
   
WHO: Interview opportunities will be available with the following:
  •   Gurpreet Lail, President and CEO, Enserva
  •   Katherine Emberly, President and CEO, STARS
  •   Tyler Dahlseide, Chair, Enserva Board of Directors and President, Ferus Inc.
   
WHEN: Saturday, April 6, 2024
  Media availability: 4:00-5:00 p.m. for one-on-one interviews
   
WHERE: Calgary TELUS Convention Centre
  6136 8 Ave SE
  Calgary, AB
  T2P 0K6
   
RSVP: Media are asked to RSVP to the media contact below no later than 2:00 p.m. MT on Friday, April 5.
 
 
Media Contact:
Rebecca Hurl
Brookline Public Relations, Inc.
403-818-6918
rhurl@brooklinepr.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

30th annual Enserva STARS & Spurs Gala returns to Calgary on April 6, raising millions for STARS and its life-saving services

Distribution channels: Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more