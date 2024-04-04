30th annual Enserva STARS & Spurs Gala returns to Calgary on April 6, raising millions for STARS and its life-saving services

CALGARY, Alberta, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



WHAT: Media are invited to attend an interview opportunity at the 30th annual Enserva STARS & Spurs Gala.

The Enserva STARS & Spurs Gala returns to Calgary on April 6, 2024, bringing together industry leaders in the energy sector to raise critical funds for Shock Trauma Air Rescue Support (STARS) and the life-saving services that they provide across Western Canada.

As a signature event in Alberta that attracts over 1,000 attendees every year, the Gala has raised more than $19 million for STARS since 1994, making it STARS’ most significant annual fundraiser.

WHO: Interview opportunities will be available with the following:

• Gurpreet Lail, President and CEO, Enserva

• Katherine Emberly, President and CEO, STARS

• Tyler Dahlseide, Chair, Enserva Board of Directors and President, Ferus Inc.

WHEN: Saturday, April 6, 2024

Media availability: 4:00-5:00 p.m. for one-on-one interviews

WHERE: Calgary TELUS Convention Centre

6136 8 Ave SE

Calgary, AB

T2P 0K6

RSVP: Media are asked to RSVP to the media contact below no later than 2:00 p.m. MT on Friday, April 5.

Media Contact:

Rebecca Hurl

Brookline Public Relations, Inc.