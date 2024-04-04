Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,576 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,495 in the last 365 days.

First Merchants Corporation to Report First Quarter 2024 Financial Results, Host Conference Call and Webcast

MUNCIE, Ind., April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Merchants Corporation (Nasdaq:FRME) will report first quarter 2024 financial results on April 25, 2024. The Corporation will host a first quarter 2024 earnings conference call and webcast at 11:30 a.m. (ET) on Thursday, April 25, 2024.

To access via phone, participants will need to register using the following link where they will be provided a phone number and access code: (https://register.vevent.com/register/BIdd109dbd75ba4d42a3ddae5a62b4e2a1)

In order to view the webcast and presentation slides, please go to (https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8p72e5ye) during the time of the call. A replay of the webcast will be available until April 25, 2025.  

About First Merchants Corporation

First Merchants Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Muncie, Indiana. The Corporation has one full-service bank charter, First Merchants Bank. The Bank also operates as First Merchants Private Wealth Advisors (as a division of First Merchants Bank).

First Merchants Corporation’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market System under the symbol FRME. Quotations are carried in daily newspapers and can be found on the company’s Internet web page (http://www.firstmerchants.com).

FIRST MERCHANTS and the Shield Logo are federally registered trademarks of First Merchants Corporation.

For more information, contact:
Nicole M. Weaver, Vice President and Director of Corporate Administration
765-521-7619
http://www.firstmerchants.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

First Merchants Corporation to Report First Quarter 2024 Financial Results, Host Conference Call and Webcast

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more