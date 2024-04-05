City of Grand Junction, CO, Elevates Parks Asset Management with OpenGov
The anticipated operational efficiency through mobile work and automation promises a new level of service excellence.COLORADO, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The City of Grand Junction, CO, was confronting a critical challenge as its parks assets doubled over the past few years without a corresponding increase in resources, leading to heavy workloads and challenges keeping up with maintenance and inspections. To address these pressing issues and improve operational efficiency, Grand Junction has partnered with OpenGov, the leader in asset management software for our nation's parks departments.
Located in the heart of Colorado's Western Slope, Grand Junction faced inefficiencies in its existing processes and a lack of crucial data to justify the need for additional resources, leading to unplanned and costly capital projects. In the search for a solution, City officials prioritized a system that could enable staff to operate more efficiently and provide data-driven insights into maintenance and investment requirements. Cartegraph Asset Management by OpenGov stood out for its ability to meet these needs with its automated workflows, digital reporting capabilities, and administration alignment tools.
By adopting Cartegraph Asset Management, the City of Grand Junction is poised to revolutionize its approach to parks asset management. The anticipated operational efficiency—potentially up to 20%—through mobile work and automations, coupled with the extension of asset life through regular maintenance and inspections, promises a new level of service excellence. Furthermore, the ability to reduce major injury risks and liability through improved documentation and regular maintenance schedules represents a significant step forward in the city's commitment to safeguarding its community and assets.
The City of Grand Junction joins more than 1,800 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.
