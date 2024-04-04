New to The Street TV Announces its Next Two Shows Broadcastings with Five Business Guest Interviews, Episode 566 Airs on Bloomberg TV as A Sponsored Programming Tonight, Thursday, April 4, 2024, at 9:30 PM PT, and Episode 567 Airs on The FOX Business…

NEW YORK, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media's business show, New to The Street, announces its broadcasting on Bloomberg TV as sponsored programming tonight, Thursday, April 4, 2024, at 9:30 PM PT and on the FOX Business Network , Monday, April 8, 2024, at 10:30 PM PT.



New to The Street's TV episodes 566/567 will air the following five (5) business interviews on Bloomberg TV and The FOX Business Network:

1). "All Things Capital" Segment – Alternative Wealth Partners’ interview with Kelly Ann Winget, Founder/CEO.

2). Sustainable Solutions – The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd.'s (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) interview with Tony Raynor, CEO and Founder.

3). Metaverse/Artificial Intelligence (AI) – MetaWorks Platforms, Inc.'s (OTCQB: MWRK) (CSE: MWRK) ($MWRK) ("MetaWorks") interview with Scott Gallagher, President.

4). Insurtech Company – Reliance Global Group, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: RELI) (NASDAQ: RELIW) ($RELI) interview with Moshe Fishman, Director of Insurtech & Operations.

5). "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security – The Weekly Hack" Segment interview with internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF) (Sekur®).

Episodes 566/567

From the New York Stock Exchange studio, New to The Street's "All Things Capital" segment with TV Hosts Jane King and Kortney Murray, CEO/Founder of Coastal Kapital, interview Kelly Ann Winget, CEO/Founder of Alternative Wealth Partners ("AWP"). Kelly Ann explains her inspiration for starting Alternative Wealth Partners, acknowledging that small businesses are the economic engine and the backbone of the US economy, with limited capital access. With over 15 years of experience in private equity and alternative asset funding, Kelly Ann saw the need for a fund that invests in crypto, real estate, oil/gas, private lending, and other tangible asset classes. She started AWP in 2020, and the Company's funds give capital access otherwise unavailable through traditional sources. Women are now becoming more involved in the capital markets, taking steps to educate themselves about money matters. With more confidence and understanding of financial methods, women increasingly make investment decisions. Women should not consider themselves timid or risk-averted but should be calculative on an investment decision when all financial information is available, making a final money-related decision. Kelly Ann enjoys working with other women to help them meet their financial goals. As an emerging/diversified manager of diversified private equity funds for investors who want exposure to the alternative investment space, Kelly Ann understands the barrier to entry into the industry. There are over 25 million millionaires in the US, and these individuals are part of the fund’s demographic. Kelly Ann enjoys working with these accredited investors to help them source diversified alternative asset-class investment strategies. Kelly Ann understands capital and the due diligence needed to make an informed investment. AWP has about $100M under management, and the fund typically invests $100,000 to $250,000 into sound alternative assets. The fund's only investments are alternative asset classes, not stock, bonds, or cash. AWP just launched its newest fund, AWP Diversity Fund II LP, which seeks direct investments into businesses and properties in energy, manufacturing, real estate, and infrastructure space. With Kelly Ann and AWP, an investor can make an alternative investment in a cross-section of asset classes, getting a variety of industry exposures and capital returns in aggregate. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Alternative Wealth Partners ("AWP") - https://www.alternativewealthpartners.com/.

On New to The Street, The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd.'s (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) Tony Raynor, CEO and Founder, talks with TV Host Jane King from the Nasdaq MarketSite Studio. SGTM is revolutionizing sustainability using cutting-edge technology, converting waste into viable products. Agricultural companies can meet their sustainability goals using SGTM's products and services. The Company diversified itself from making mulch products by introducing cutting-edge, disruptive technologies that address the world's agricultural problems. Tony explains that in addition to groundbreaking technologies, the Company has a global team of experts and consultants with experience in finance, governmental agencies, and sustainability methodologies. The adage: "Wisdom comes through the multitude of counsel" explains Tony's team of global personnel committed to spearheading projects with the vision for immediate objectives and sustainable solutions. With personnel in the Middle East, Australia, and the USA, Tony has the right team to launch all SGTM's products and services globally. SGTM's technology converts waste into nutrient-rich soil, diminishing food insecurities while sequestering carbon, reducing odors, and limiting diseases. SGTM's team and technologically advanced products are truly revolutionary, and they have a global mission to scale upward to increase agricultural outputs dramatically. The Company has a YouTube channel with many informative videos about the Company and its sustainable initiatives. The on-screen QR code is available during the shows: The Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. - https://www.thesustainablegreenteam.com/.

Scott Gallagher, President of MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. (OTCQB: MWRK) (CSE: MWRK) ($MWRK) ("MetaWorks") is at the Nasdaq MarketSite studio, sitting with New to The Street's TV Host Jane King. MetaWorks is a Web3 blockchain technology solutions provider offering powerful AI (Artificial Intelligence), Metaverse, and Spatial computer platforms for education, entertainment, finance, medical, and enterprise businesses and organizations. Scott explains the Company's newest platform for educational uses, an AI Avatar that can significantly improve students' learning abilities. Within the first 15 minutes of class sessions, statistical evidence shows that students' attention levels approach almost zero. MetaWorks "Fast Class" platform, which will launch this summer of 2024, is a unique platform that interacts with a student's quest to learn. As a blockchain layered with an AI interface, students can enter the "Fast Class" portal and ask historical avatar characters, like George Washington, questions about the Revolutionary War. The avatar answers the student's requests with fun facts, making the learning process engaging and motivating. The platform can run on all devices, but the best results are with VR headsets or glasses. A New Jersey school system is running a pilot program this summer, with the Company expecting further adoption in this school system and other school districts in the near term. MWRK's management team has decades of combined experience in technology-driven solutions, business operations, and education. Different industries can advance themselves using the Company's AI Avatar. In particular, the mental health industry can offer a friendly 24/7 AI Avatar that is available to help those in need with emotional issues. Scott sees many sectors that can deploy the Company's advanced AI Metaverse technology platforms, changing and creating opportunities throughout several business sectors. The on-screen QR code is available during the shows MetaWorks, Platforms, Inc. - https://www.metaworks.ai/.

New to The Street's TV Host Jane King sits with Moshe Fishman, Director of Insurtech & Operations of Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) (NASDAQ: RELIW) ($RELI). From Nasdaq MarketSite Studio, Moshe explains the Company's insurance agency business model using AI and cloud computing modeling and technologies. RELI's management implemented the "OneFirm" vision, which shows operational results. The approach expects to increase revenues and decrease costs as carrier consolidation improves operational efficiencies and productivity. RELI Exchange Partner Network's Insurtech platform replaces the traditional office and way of doing business while minimizing risk. Single insurance agency offices have higher risk ratios per operation than being part of a larger organization where risk is spread and lowered due to the scale and size of the business. RELI agents have seen several cost savings as being part of the network. Moshe discusses the Company's Letter-of-Intent (LOI) on an expected acquisition of a voluntary benefits enrollment company. Due diligence and other transparency are starting to show proof that the target acquisition is a strong business with positive operational ongoings. Employers offer voluntary benefits, discounted services, and products to employees. Usually, the employees pay for these services, but the costs are justifiable because of the benefits received. Employers like it because they typically don't pay for the benefits, and it's an attractive employee incentive that can help a business maintain employee retention and goodwill. Upon closing the acquisition, RELI expects accretive financials based on the complete integration and consolidation of the target company into RELI's existing business operations. Throughout 2024, RELI expects a fantastic operational year with high revenue growth over 2023. Moshe invites agents and others to learn more about the Company; visit the website https://relianceglobalgroup.com/ . Customers who want insurance quotes can use RELI's 5minuteinsure.com site. Agents can learn more at RELI's Exchange Partner Network site. The on-screen QR code is available during the show; download or visit Reliance Global Group, Inc. - https://relianceglobalgroup.com/.

New to the Street TV airs its "Weekly Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security Segment" with internationally acclaimed internet privacy expert Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO of Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQX: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0). TV Host / Multi-media Journalist Ana Berry and Alan talk about telecommunication provider AT&T and its 73 million current and former customers' data stolen from a hacker. AT&T was still looking into how the hack occurred, whether it was an internal cybersecurity breach or through a third-party provider technology platform. Customers are finding their information on the "Dark Web attack." Data is valuable; providers sell your data for millions of dollars, and hackers do the same with stolen info. If you want a secure and private solution, Sekur offers several communication services with encryption technology to eliminate hack attempts and threats. SekurMail, SekurMessenger, and SekurVPN are affordable solutions that can protect end-users from a possible cybersecurity breach. Features like SekurSend/SekurReply and Chat-by-Invite give end-users many options when communicating. Recipients receive an invite from the Sekur subscribers, which opens an encrypted path protected from potential hackers. This secure path allows the recipient to have protected encrypted communication without being a Sekur subscriber. Alain recommends the Company's safe and encrypted, like the SekurVPN service, in combination with other offerings. The Company operates its internet platforms and security businesses under the country of Switzerland's very tough privacy laws. Sekur owns its servers, has proprietary technology, doesn't use 3rd party software/hardware, has no data mining, never asks for phone numbers, and has no open-source codes/platforms. The Company offers PROMO CODE: PRIVACY, a 15% savings good for five (5) years on any of Sekur's subscription services. Viewers, please tune in next time for the newest cybersecurity topic on the "Sekur Privacy & Sekur Security – Weekly Hack" segment. The on-screen QR code is available during the shows to download more info or visit Sekur Private Data, Ltd. – https://sekurprivatedata.com/, http:/sekur.com/ and https://sekurvpn.com/. Privacy has arrived!

About Alternative Wealth Partners (AWP):

Alternative Wealth Partners (AWP) started in 2020 with a laser-focused mission to make private equity understandable and accessible to Main Street investors. AWP has more than doubled its portfolio value, focusing on American infrastructure, manufacturing, commodities, real estate, FinTech, and energy. WP's core mission is to provide our clients and investors with income-generating and wealth-preserving assets in the private sector — https://www.alternativewealthpartners.com/.

About Coastal Kapital, LLC:

Coastal Kapital, LLC provides businesses with the capital needed to get a competitive edge, maximizing a company's profits. Helping companies succeed since 2007, Coastal Kapital account executives have over 14 years of experience and relationships with over 150 different programs. Their clients understand that time equals money, and Coastal Kapital is the one-stop shop for all your financial needs and offers its clients the most innovative programs. They offer equipment leasing, business loans, working capital, merchant Processing, collateral assets, and real estate-backed funding, regardless of credit type. Coastal Kapital is a dedicated financial service leader in commercial equipment and asset-based lending and maintains relationships with business owners, vendors, and manufacturers across the US who value partnerships and integrity - https://coastalkapital.com/.

About Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM):

Sustainable Green Team, Ltd. (OTCQX: SGTM) ($SGTM) is a leading Company in climate reversing technologies, a provider of sustainable solutions to improve environmental health, promote sustainable practices, and deliver eco-friendly products and services. SGTM aims to make significant contributions to global sustainability; learn more by visiting the Company website, https://thesustainablegreenteam.com/, SGTM's YouTube Channel, corporate videos - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xJ7Dp9Coi88&t=1s & https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kycfy-UvQsU , and SGTM's Blogs - https://thesustainablegreenteam.com/sgtm-blog.

About MetaWorks, Platforms, Inc. (OTCQB: MWRK) (CSE: MWRK) ($MWRK):

MetaWorks Platforms, Inc. (OTCQB: MWRK) (CSE: MWRK) ($MWRK) is an award-winning Web3 company that operates an AI-powered Metaverse and Spatial Computing platform operating in the Education, Entertainment and Enterprise space. The Company owns, operates, and builds AI-powered blockchain and fintech platforms in the film, fan engagement, music, payments, and educational space focused on leveraging Web3 technologies and partnerships to create disruptive technology-based products, services, and Companies. The Company owns and operates Spatials.com, Vuele.io, MusicFX.io and other brands - https://www.metaworks.ai/.

About Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) (NASDAQ: RELIW) ($RELI):

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RELI) (NASDAQ: RELIW) ($RELI), is an InsurTech pioneer, leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud-based technologies to transform and improve efficiencies in the insurance agency/brokerage industry. The Company's business-to-business InsurTech platform, RELI Exchange, provides independent insurance agencies with business development tools, enabling them to effectively compete with large-scale national insurance agencies while reducing back-office costs and burdens. The Company's business-to-consumer platform, 5minuteinsure.com, utilizes AI and data mining to provide competitive online insurance quotes to everyday consumers seeking to purchase auto, home, and life insurance within minutes. In addition, the Company operates its portfolio of select retail "brick and mortar" insurance agencies, which are leaders and pioneers in their respective regions throughout the United States, offering various insurance products - https://www.relianceglobalgroup.com.

About Sekur Private Data Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF):

Sekur Private Data, Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SKUR) (FRA: GDT0) ($SWISF) is a cybersecurity and internet privacy provider of Swiss-hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery, document management, encrypted emails, and secure communication tools. It sells its products through its websites, www.sekur.com, approved distributors, and telecommunication companies worldwide. Sekur Private Data, Ltd. serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide - https:/sekurprivatedata.com and https://sekur.com ; Twitter: @sekurprivate.

