Old National Bancorp Announces Schedule for First-Quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call

EVANSVILLE, Ind., April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Old National Bancorp (“Old National”), the holding company of Old National Bank, today announced the following schedule for its first-quarter 2024 earnings release and conference call:



Earnings Release: Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at approximately 8:00 A.M. ET Conference Call: Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at 10:00 A.M. ET Dial-in Numbers: U.S. (800) 715-9871; International: (646) 307-1963; Access code 3992332 Webcast: Via Old National’s Investor Relations website at oldnational.com Webcast Replay: Available approximately one hour after completion of the call, until midnight ET on April 23, 2025, via Old National’s Investor Relations website at oldnational.com Telephone Replay: U.S. (800) 770-2030; International: (647) 362-9199; Access code 3992332. The replay will be available approximately one hour after completion of the call until midnight ET on May 7, 2024

ABOUT OLD NATIONAL

Old National Bancorp is the holding company of Old National Bank, which is the sixth largest commercial bank headquartered in the Midwest. With approximately $52 billion of assets and $29 billion of assets under management (on a pro forma basis as of December 31, 2023, including CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc.), Old National ranks among the top 30 banking companies headquartered in the U.S. Tracing our roots to 1834, Old National Bank has focused on community banking by building long-term, highly valued partnerships with clients and in the communities it serves. In addition to providing extensive services in retail and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management, investment, and capital market services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com.

Investor Relations :

Lynell Durchholz

(812) 464-1366

lynell.durchholz@oldnational.com