Governor Hochul Announces $4 Million to Enhance Services for Individuals With Complex Mental Health Care Needs Statewide

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that nearly $4 million has been awarded to 77 community-based providers to establish, enhance, or expand access to specialized treatment for New Yorkers with complex mental health care needs. Administered by the New York State Office of Mental Health, the awards are part of the Governor’s $1 billion plan to strengthen the state’s mental health care system by adding capacity system-wide, expanding existing programs with a record of success, funding new evidence-based initiatives, and increasing direct engagement at every stage of service. The $4 million will allow healthcare providers on the front lines to increase outpatient engagement, provide effective group intervention, and fast-track access to vital behavioral health programs, including for groups not historically reached by traditional systems of care.

“New Yorkers struggling with mental illness should be able to access care when needed so they can live safely and successfully within their communities,” Governor Hochul said. “This funding will support providers as they enhance and deliver critical outpatient services including rehabilitative services, psychiatric assessment, and crisis intervention services.”

Programs receiving funding must provide complex care management and specific mental health outpatient treatments for individuals, groups, and families. These programs collectively serve more than 350,000 individuals annually, including many with a variety of high-risk or specialized mental health needs.

Office of Mental Health Commissioner Dr. Ann Sullivan said, “This funding will provide innovative approaches to engage and involve individuals and families who have been underserved by our mental health system. These dollars support services that fast-track access to care and work to ensure quality coordinated services. By building these programs, Governor Hochul is helping to ensure everyone in our state has access to critical mental health supports when and where they need them.”

The 77 community-based providers are located throughout New York State. A list of recipients by OMH region is available here.

Providers awarded funding have experience as OMH-licensed mental health outpatient treatment rehabilitative service programs, serving individuals with significant mental health needs or experiencing a mental health crisis. Nearly all of the allocated $1 billion is now in procurement.

Governor Hochul’s proposed FY 2025 Executive Budget builds on this vision through establishing new inpatient capacity, strengthening youth mental health programs; and codifying regulations to safely discharge individuals from inpatient settings.