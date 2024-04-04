MDC, Open Space STL, and partners invite volunteers to the 2024 Confluence Trash Bash in the St. Louis area April 13

St. LOUIS, Mo.—The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) joins the Open Space STL and its partners to invite the public to join the 2024 Confluence Trash Bash and help clean up the lower Missouri River watershed. Confluence Trash Bash is happening Saturday, April 13 at multiple locations in the St. Louis City and North County area.

2024 partners also include Missouri Stream Teams, Great Rivers Greenway, MSD Project Clear, St. Louis County Parks, and Earthways Center. The event is sponsored by Missouri American Water and Spire.

One of the largest annual cleanup efforts in the area, Confluence Trash Bash is a chance to help clean up the land, rivers, and creeks around the Missouri and Mississippi River Confluence. In 2023, 682 Confluence Trash Bash volunteers cleaned up 10.4 tons of trash and collected 123 tires at 20 cleanup sites.

Volunteers can choose from multiple cleanup locations or storm drain marking sites within the watershed. Site leaders will be present at each cleanup location to provide instructions and supplies, and to lead volunteers through the cleanup.

The event is free, and all volunteers will be provided with work gloves and trash bags to use for the cleanups. Participants will also receive a free t-shirt while supplies last. Volunteers must pre-register and complete a liability waiver to receive their free t-shirt, select a cleanup site, and help event organizers coordinate supplies. Volunteers of all ages are encouraged to help with this Trash Bash, but children must have adult supervision.

Volunteers are invited to come to January Wabash Park, 501 North Florissant Road in Ferguson, for a post-clean up picnic after the cleanup. The event will be from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. and feature free hot dogs, soda, and beverages from 4Hands Brewing Company. There will also be a Trash Contest for the most expensive and most unique item found. The event is sponsored by Ferguson Parks and Recreation, Open Space STL, and Great Rivers Greenway.

Volunteers to sign up in advance through Open Space STL’s volunteer platform at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4B9/. Details about all 14 cleanup sites and opportunities are listed and include preregistration links. Or contact 314-835-9225, or info@openspacestl.org.