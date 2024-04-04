Plumbing Express’s Commitment to Community: Sarasota Plumbers Raise Over $25,000 for Children in Foster Care

Sarasota, FL, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Plumbing Express, a team of highly skilled professional plumbers sarasota offering a comprehensive range of services, is pleased to announce that its recent philanthropic efforts, through partnerships with Foster Angels and Bridge a Life, that have raised over $25,000 for children in foster care.

With over 1700 children in foster care within Sarasota and Manatee counties, Plumbing Express has partnered with Bridge a Life, a non-profit that offers support for foster and adoptive families with the belief every child deserves a family and every family deserves support, for over 6 years to try and foster change and raise awareness within the local community.

The renowned plumbing company recently sponsored Bridge a Life’s annual Superhero Race, which saw nearly 1,000 runners participate in the event and raised over $25,000 for children in foster care.

“We’re incredibly grateful for Plumbing Express’s support of Bridge a Life’s Superhero Race!” said a spokesperson for Bridge a Life. “Nearly 1000 runners attended the race this year, and over $25,000 was raised! Most importantly, children in local foster care were the focus of the day, and attendees left inspired and equipped with ways to engage local resources in our community that assist the foster and adoptive community..”

Plumbing Express also teamed up with Foster Angels that is an initiative set up by the Safe Children Coalition, a non-profit community-based care provider of education, prevention, diversion, and child welfare services, including adoption and foster care, that is a yearly holiday gift drive to bring smiles and laughter to the faces of thousands of children in Foster Care, Adoptions, and Prevention and Diversion programs.

The sarasota plumbing company was one of 100 companies, community groups, religious and civic individuals who signed up to sponsor children. The employees at Plumbing Express each sponsored a child in foster care before personally going shopping to purchase gifts that could be distributed to the foster families. Every team member who took part noted the emotional and fulfilling experience for both them and their own families, as well as how special it made the foster children and their families feel.

Peter Bogacz, President and Owner of Plumbing Express, is thrilled with the success of his company’s charitable work and hopes to continue serving local residents and families. He said, “Our mission is to give back to the community. The main outlet we found for this is the underserved area of local adopted and foster children and their families. Every year, there is a large number of kids in foster care in the Sarasota Manatee County area , and we are committed to doing as much as we can to help make those children feel that they have value and are and lower the overall number in the foster system.”

Plumbing Express invites Sarasota residents with questions about its charitable work or extensive range of professional plumbing services to fill out the contact form via its website to receive a swift reply from its friendly customer service team.

About Plumbing Express

Established in 1986, Plumbing Express has always been a family-owned and operated water, drain and gas plumbing business that has earned an impressive reputation for consistently providing local communities with high-quality, reliable, and trusted plumbing services. With a team of fully licensed and certified plumbing technicians who prioritize customer-centric service. Plumbing Express proves that timely, well trained and affordable professional plumbing exists, and it all started in Sarasota, Florida.

To learn more about Plumbing Express and its commitment to its local community, please visit the website at plumbing-express.com.

