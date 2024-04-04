Verana Health Developing Qdata® Dry Eye Disease, the Largest Real-World Dataset of its Kind

Comprehensive real-world data on more than 10 million patients will help advance research and accelerate therapy development for dry eye disease and other ocular surface disorders

Verana Health®, a digital health company dedicated to revolutionizing patient care and clinical research through real-world data (RWD), today announced development of its newest Qdata® Dry Eye Disease (DED) module in advance of the American Society of Cataract & Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) Annual Meeting in Boston, Mass. (April 5-8).



Qdata DED represents a significant advancement in ophthalmology research, and is the largest of its kind, featuring an extensive dataset that will include outcomes and clinical information on more than 10 million de-identified patients with DED and related ocular conditions. Derived from the American Academy of Ophthalmology IRIS® Registry (Intelligent Research in Sight), this data facilitates a deeper understanding of DED and other ocular surface disorders for clinical development, Health Economics and Outcomes Research (HEOR), medical affairs, and commercial teams.

“We’re harnessing the power of real-world evidence to transform patient care and expedite the development of crucial therapies,” said Sujay Jadhav, CEO of Verana Health. “Qdata DED is a testament to our commitment of providing life sciences companies with access to a rich, expansive dataset that sheds light on the patient journeys, treatment effectiveness, and patient outcomes in dry eye disease. This enables teams across the drug development lifecycle to evaluate patient outcomes, compare how cohorts of patients respond to various therapies and gain a better understanding of patients with ocular surface disorders.”

Verana Health’s Qdata DED module will include extensive data on tests beyond what can be gleaned from codes alone (e.g., tear break-up time and Schirmer’s test results). These tests can help classify DED patients (e.g., evaporative or aqueous deficient), and provide insights on treatment outcomes in the real world for research.

Dry eye disease affects nearly 16 million Americans , posing significant challenges for patients and ophthalmologists alike. The condition is increasingly common in today’s digital age, where prolonged screen exposure is routine, contributing to its prevalence . If left untreated, some forms of DED can lead to severe complications, including corneal damage, highlighting the urgent need for advancements in research and treatment.

RWD is crucial to advancing patient care within the evolving healthcare industry. Verana Health remains at the forefront of this transformation, continuously expanding its Qdata offerings to meet the growing needs of life sciences teams and clinicians.

