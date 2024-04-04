Texas Roadhouse, Inc. to Announce First Quarter Earnings on May 2, 2024

LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NasdaqGS: TXRH) announced today that it will release first quarter 2024 financial results on Thursday, May 2, 2024 after the market close. A conference call will follow at 5:00 PM ET and will be webcast live from the investor relations portion of the Company's website at www.texasroadhouse.com.

Listeners may also access the call by dialing (888) 440-5667 or (646) 960-0476 for international calls and referencing the Texas Roadhouse, Inc. First Quarter 2024 Earnings. A replay of the call will be available until May 9, 2024 by dialing (800) 770-2030 or (609) 800-9909 for international calls and using conference ID 7714420.

