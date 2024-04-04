Philips Foundation and March of Dimes partner to improve prenatal care access in underserved communities, helping address US maternal and infant health challenges

April 4, 2024



Mom & Baby Mobile Health Centers offering ultrasound screenings to expectant moms in Phoenix, Tucson, and Washington, DC

Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and Arlington, VA – Philips Foundation, with its mission to provide access to quality healthcare for 100 million people a year in underserved communities by 2030, is facilitating access to prenatal care through March of Dimes Mom & Baby Mobile Health Centers® in Phoenix, Tucson and Washington, DC. Through the partnership, Philips will provide point-of-care ultrasound technology with telehealth capabilities in three mobile health centers as well as support staffing and operational needs and provide allowances for local healthcare partners and community health workers.

In comparison to other high-income countries, the US still faces the highest maternal mortality rate. While consistent, high-quality prenatal care is an essential component of maternal health and positive birth outcomes, more than 550,000 women receive inadequate prenatal care in the US each year. Mobile healthcare delivery is a proven model to improve access to care. Research has shown that in patients who sought care at mobile health clinics reported feeling more confident to navigate the broader healthcare systems’ complex medical scheduling and billing processes.

The mobile clinics are staffed by local healthcare workers, and March of Dimes also engages local clinical partners to provide care, education, and support in communities with little or no access to maternity care. The initiative ensures sustainability and scalability by complementing technology with essential training for staff, creating a model for quality maternal care that can be expanded across underserved communities.

“Philips is a highly regarded healthcare technology company and we’re pleased to partner with Philips Foundation to ensure that every mom and baby gets the best possible start,” said Dr. Elizabeth Cherot, March of Dimes President and CEO. “Together, we are ushering in a new chapter of innovation within maternal and infant mobile health by delivering advanced ultrasound technology to the doorstep of moms in Phoenix, Tucson and Washington, DC.”

Routine ultrasounds to check a fetus’s health and development, monitor the pregnancy, and detect congenital anomalies are a component of prenatal care, yet nearly half of all counties in the US don’t have any hospitals with obstetric services. The addition of tele-ultrasound will not only provide imaging to help assess and monitor prenatal health risks, but also allow providers the unique ability to collaborate in real time, enhancing the level of prenatal care a pregnant woman receives. From sharing diagnostic information on a patient remotely, to connecting with high-risk obstetric providers at the hospital through telehealth technology, the devices allow local clinical staff and community health workers to ensure quality care and improve outcomes for patients.

“Every expectant mother should have access to maternal care, yet this is far from reality today. We simply cannot—and should not—accept the high maternal mortality rates in this country as the status quo. Delivering game-changing maternal care, especially in underserved communities, is going to take a collective effort to innovate and implement solutions that prioritize the health and safety of all moms,” said Jeff DiLullo, chief region leader, Philips North America. “We hope our partnership with March of Dimes—delivering care right into the communities most in need—will serve as an inspiring and scalable model for what’s possible, providing better care for more people.”

For more information on the Phoenix, Tucson, and Washington, DC centers, as well as information on locations, visit the March of Dimes website.

