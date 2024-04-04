EU4Youth: National Ukrainian Youth Association awarded grant to advance inclusive youth policies at grassroots level

The National Ukrainian Youth Association (NUMO) has received a grant under the ‘EU4Youth: Youth Engagement and Empowerment’ project, co-funded by the European Union and the government of the Federal Republic of Germany, and implemented by GIZ.

Through a structured framework of policy labs, training sessions for public officials, and joint creation efforts, the grant aims to co-create and implement a standardised Youth programme in communities throughout Ukraine that reflects the diverse needs and aspirations of Ukrainian youth.

The programme will enhance cooperation between young people and local government and equip them with the skills and knowledge to identify and promote youth needs in their communities effectively.

The project seeks to bridge the gap between local government representatives and the vibrant young people across Ukraine to create a future of active youth participation in shaping their communities.

The target groups and final beneficiaries of this project include youth, community leaderships, public officials responsible for youth issues, local councillors, youth councils, and youth centres.

The project began in March and will run for 15 months.