Cyber Gate: new portal on cybersecurity launched in Ukraine with EUAM support

Today, on the occasion of International Internet Day, a new portal ‘Cyber Gate’ (Кібер Брама) was launched in Ukraine, with the support of the EU.

The project was created by the European Union Advisory Mission (EUAM) Ukraine at the initiative of the Cyber Police Department of the National Police of Ukraine, in partnership with the NGO MINZMIN, with the assistance of the International Renaissance Foundation and financial support from the European Union.

The Cyber Gate will help Ukrainians learn how to safely navigate the World Wide Web, prevent and counteract criminal activities on the Internet, and avoid becoming a victim of hostile propaganda.

Everyone can find timely network security tips and learn about current threats and issues in sections such as ‘Cybersecurity in Education’, ‘Cybersecurity at Work’, ‘Cybersecurity in Daily Life’, ‘Cybersecurity in Entertainment and Communication’, and ‘Cybersecurity in Times of War’.

The Cyber Gate team has also created a guide with a list and description of games, programmes, and social networks in Ukraine, explaining how to protect your information.

The portal also allows users to contact the Cyber Police Department to report cybercrime, as well as reach out to technical support for popular messengers and social networks to report a problem.

“For me personally, this project is a calling of the heart, and a deep desire to teach people how to safely navigate the online world,” Anastasia Apetik, co-founder and chairman of the board of MINZMIN, said.

