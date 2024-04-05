Rentible Announces Launch of Groundbreaking Crypto Cashback Travel Portal with Expedia Listings
Rentible's brand new Travel Portal combines online booking on Expedia with cryptocurrency cashbacks and staking rewards.BUDAPEST, HUNGARY, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rentible, a pioneering web3 innovator in the proptech and travel sectors, is thrilled to announce the launch of its Travel Portal. This innovative service promises to revolutionize the way users engage with online travel bookings by offering an unprecedented crypto reward system, including cashbacks and staking rewards on a single platform.
Utilizing millions of listings from Expedia, the Rentible Travel Portal enables users to effortlessly book hotels and earn cryptocurrency rewards. This aligns the convenience of traditional online travel arrangements with the advantages of digital currency. In a bold initiative to encourage participation, Rentible offers users the opportunity to stake their rewards for an annual cryptocurrency yield of up to 40%.
During the portal's soft launch phase, users will have the exclusive chance to earn rewards in Rentible's native utility token, RNB. However, staying true to Rentible’s commitment to embracing a broad range of digital currencies, COO Máté Farkas has announced plans to expand the rewards system to include major cryptocurrencies such as BTC, ETH, and USDT, as well as Sui, underscoring one of Rentible’s key strategic technology partnerships.
Máté Farkas, COO of Rentible, shared his excitement about the launch: "We are incredibly excited to unveil the Rentible Travel Portal, a revolutionary platform that combines the ease of traditional travel booking with the innovative potential of the web3 space. By offering our users the opportunity to earn and stake cryptocurrency through their travel bookings, we are not only providing a novel service but also inviting our community to be pioneers in the digital economy. This is just the beginning, and we look forward to expanding our offerings to include a wider range of cryptocurrencies, making our platform even more accessible to users worldwide."
The Rentible Travel Portal is not merely a milestone for the company but also a significant advancement for the travel and cryptocurrency industries, marking the dawn of a new era of integrated digital finance and travel experiences.
For more information about the Rentible Travel Portal and to start earning cryptocurrency rewards on your travel bookings, visit the Travel Portal.
About Rentible
Rentible is at the forefront of developing proptech (property technologies) and travel services for the web3 industry. With its unique platforms and services, Rentible aims to empower users by providing cutting-edge tools and opportunities that blend real-world use cases with web3 technologies.
