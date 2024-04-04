The University of Arizona Global Campus earns NC-SARA approval, expanding access to quality online education nationwide
We believe in the transformative power of education, and this approval allows us to extend our impact even further.”CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The University of Arizona Global Campus (UAGC) has been approved to participate in the National Council for State Authorization Reciprocity Agreements (NC-SARA). This approval marks a significant milestone for UAGC, further solidifying its commitment to providing high-quality online education to students across state lines.
NC-SARA, a private nonprofit organization, facilitates reciprocity agreements that enable institutions to offer online programs to students in multiple states while maintaining regulatory compliance. The organization works collaboratively with state regulators, education leaders, accreditors, and institutions to ensure more efficient, consistent, and effective regulation of distance education programs.
"We are proud that the University of Arizona Global Campus has received NC-SARA approval,” said Gary Packard, Interim Senior Vice Provost for Online Initiatives at the University of Arizona. “This achievement underscores our commitment to providing accessible, high-quality education to students nationwide. We believe in the transformative power of education, and this approval allows us to extend our impact even further."
The dedication of UAGC to providing quality education is evident in its strategic goals, improved retention rates, and enhanced graduation outcomes. The institution focuses on a student-centered approach, fostering a culture of care that prioritizes the success and well-being of its diverse student body.
The commitment by UAGC to excellence is further demonstrated by its achievements, including the prestigious Quality Matters Online Learner Support Program Certification and a 10-year accreditation for the nursing program by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education.
