Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,584 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,540 in the last 365 days.

NIST Releases a Draft Product Development Cybersecurity Handbook for IoT Product Manufacturers for Public Comment

An initial public draft of Cybersecurity White Paper (CSWP) 33, "Product Development Cybersecurity Handbook: Concepts and Considerations for IoT Product Manufacturers" is now available for public comment through May 17, 2024.

You just read:

NIST Releases a Draft Product Development Cybersecurity Handbook for IoT Product Manufacturers for Public Comment

Distribution channels: Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more