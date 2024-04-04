Ibuprofen API Market Evolution Mapping Growth Trajectory to US$ 851 Million by 2034: Future Market Insights, Inc.

The Ibuprofen API market is influenced by several factors, including healthcare regulations, patent expirations, market demand, and technological advancements. Ibuprofen is a widely used nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) known for its pain-relieving, anti-inflammatory, and fever-reducing properties. It is commonly used to treat various conditions such as headaches, arthritis, menstrual cramps, and minor injuries.

NEWARK, Del, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the recently proposed market analysis by Future Market Insights of the ibuprofen API, the global demand for ibuprofen APIs in 2024 is estimated at around US$ 665 million. It is projected to register a CAGR of 2.5% and reach US$ 851 million by 2034. The evolving scenario in emerging economies, the increase in pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical production, and the growing senior population primarily compel the market growth in the API sector.



Ibuprofen, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug, is used to treat menstrual discomfort, particularly dysmenorrhea, which affects around 1.8 billion people globally. Its APIs, made from active pharmaceutical ingredients like analgesics, antipyretics, and anti-inflammatories, reduce pain, fever, and inflammation. These drugs are often used to relieve menstruation discomfort by blocking prostaglandin.

The demand for ibuprofen APIs is increasing due to the mound of chronic diseases in developing countries. Pharmaceutical and biochemical organizations are investing in research and development of this medication, which is available in tablets, capsules, and syrups. Elderly patients use the drug to relieve pain, reduce fever, and decrease inflammation. Biopharmaceutical companies are innovating ibuprofen API supplements to treat illnesses like upset stomach, gastrointestinal bleeding, and kidney damage. Various synthetic routes to ibuprofen are being developed to boost market growth and present an optimistic view of the Ibuprofen raw material market.

The synthesis of ibuprofen API faces environmental challenges due to revised production guidelines, impacting manufacturers' costs and raw material sourcing. This has led to a market downturn, as the drug requires high production value. Key pharma and medical producers are researching environmentally friendly synthetic ibuprofen APIs, with opportunities to increase demand through bioinformatics, high-throughput methods, and combinatorial chemistry. Market players must be cautious and flexible to succeed in the industry.

Key Takeaways from the Ibuprofen API Market Report

The Ibuprofen API industry in Canada is projected to experience a CAGR of 2.0% through 2034.

The Germany Ibuprofen API market is estimated to demonstrate a CAGR of 2.7% by 2034.

The Ibuprofen API industry in Italy is anticipated to see a CAGR of 3.3% from 2024 to 2034.

Spain’s Ibuprofen API sector is projected to showcase a CAGR of 3.7% through 2034.

France’s Ibuprofen API market is anticipated to display a CAGR of 3.0% by 2034.





“Chronic illnesses in emerging nations fuel the market expansion in the API industry, helmed by the demand for ibuprofen APIs. Pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical firms allocate resources toward research and development to treat gastrointestinal bleeding, renal damage, and upset stomach ailments. However, environmental issues resulting from new production requirements have caused a decline in the market. Important pharmaceutical and medical companies are investigating environmentally friendly synthetic ibuprofen APIs, potentially boosting demand via combinatorial chemistry, high-throughput techniques, and bioinformatics. Market participants need to be careful and adaptable to prosper in this environment.” says Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Competitive Landscape of the Ibuprofen API Market

Suppliers of pharmaceutical ingredients are collaborating with CMOs to enhance the availability of raw materials and optimize production procedures, resulting in financial and temporal benefits. Due to aims related to global market expansion, pipeline development, and therapeutics, the pharmaceutical API industry is seeing a spike in mergers and acquisitions. In particular, these tactics boost productivity in product development by lowering expenses and generating economies of scale. To achieve long-term success, they also increase market share and attract new clients, which makes them a vital tactic in the ibuprofen API market.

Recent Development in the Ibuprofen API Market

BioSyent Pharma Inc. shipped the first fixed-dose combination of acetaminophen and ibuprofen in a single tablet for short-term pain relief and fever control in Canada in December 2020.

Key Companies

BASF SE

BIOCAUSE Inc.

IOL Chemicals And Pharmaceuticals Limited

SI Group, Inc.

Sino-US Zibo Xinhua-Perrigo Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Limited

Granules India Limited



Key Segments

By End User:

Contract Manufacturing Organizations

Pharmaceutical Companies

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa





