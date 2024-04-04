HeartCore Forms Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Development Division

NEW YORK and TOKYO, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTCR) (“HeartCore” or the “Company”), a leading enterprise software and consulting services company based in Tokyo, has formed a new division focused on developing Artificial Intelligence (AI) software solutions for new and existing clients across the United States and Japan.

Driven by the surging demand for AI solutions, HeartCore, alongside its U.S.-based subsidiary Sigmaways, has established a dedicated AI software development division, distinguished by their industry and technical prowess. The team comprises four recently recruited engineers from India, complemented by seasoned members from Sigmaways' U.S. development division. Together, they will spearhead the development and integration of cutting-edge AI-enhanced technologies, expanding the company's collective offerings to existing and prospective customers across diverse sectors.

“AI innovations are at the leading edge of our growth and expansion in the U.S. marketplace,” said HeartCore CEO Sumitaka Kanno Yamamoto. “Our strategic acquisition of Sigmaways continues to play a pivotal role in our operational expansion, and we look forward to the impact our AI development division will have in expanding our enterprise software offerings across the U.S. and Japanese markets. We anticipate announcing new projects with U.S.-based customers and partners soon, and our team is already working diligently to introduce AI opportunities to our clients in Japan. This represents a significant area of revenue growth and technology expansion for HeartCore's software business and our subsidiaries.”

HeartCore’s AI development division has commenced work on its first AI solution prototype, an investor readiness evaluator for startups seeking clear feedback and assessment on their company’s offerings and strengths to attract investment in Pre-Seed, Seed, or Series A rounds.

“We believe our AI-driven evaluation tool will be a highly sought-after solution among founders and leaders of startups seeking a competitive edge in the challenging investment landscape,” added Yamamoto. “We eagerly anticipate continuing to develop additional cutting-edge solutions and secure lucrative deals to propel the expansion of this burgeoning business segment.”

About HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, HeartCore Enterprises is a leading enterprise software and consulting services company. HeartCore offers Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and worldwide. The Company also provides data analytics services that allow enterprise businesses to create tailored web experiences for their clients through best-in-class design. HeartCore’s customer experience management platform (CXM Platform) includes marketing, sales, service and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement. HeartCore also operates a digital transformation business that provides customers with robotics process automation, process mining and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises. HeartCore’s GO IPOSM consulting services helps Japanese-based companies go public in the U.S. Additional information about the Company's products and services is available at and https://heartcore-enterprises.com/ .

About Sigmaways, Inc.

Sigmaways , a subsidiary of HeartCore Enterprises, founded in Fremont, CA in 2006, collaborates with software enterprises to deliver award-winning end-to-end digital transformation and through its fast-growing technology consulting services enables clients across the globe to stay ahead of the competitive curve. Digital transformation continues to be a priority with expedited demand in recent years for new business models, customer experiences, and a connected ecosystem.

