Janover Announces 73% Increase in Organic Website Traffic for 2023 - Driving Inbound Loan Applications and Lender Engagement

Boca Raton, FL, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Janover Inc. (Nasdaq: JNVR) (“Janover” or the “Company”), an AI-enabled platform for commercial real estate transactions, today announced that organic website traffic increased more than 70% in 2023 compared to 2022 and also reported that it achieved over 100 million organic impressions on google for the year ended December 31, 2023. Organic traffic is the number of website visitors that come from unpaid search engine results. Organic impressions represent the instances, as reported by Google, when a user sees a link to the website while conducting a search without the aid of paid advertising.

“We are pleased to have surpassed the 100 million impression mark in a calendar year. It’s a testament to the anti-fragility of a marketplace and how market dislocations can add value to corners of the business,” said Blake Janover, Chairman, and CEO of Janover Inc. “Since inception, we've taken well over $200 billion in commercial loan applications, almost entirely through organic traffic from search engine optimization (SEO), which drives inbound applications at zero incremental cost to us. Moreover, we had more than 100 million impressions on Google. The increase in organic website traffic and organic impressions are a direct result of our successful SEO efforts and strategies as well as the nature of our business, which over the long term, we expect to benefit from market dislocations. These 100 million impressions contribute to our brand and its subsequent visibility which we believe will ultimately improve conversion rates as well.”

“We’re modernizing financial services for entrepreneurial commercial real estate and small business owners and the first step of that process happens online. We’re proud of what we’re building,” concluded Mr. Janover.

About Janover Inc.

Janover is an AI-enabled platform for commercial real estate transactions. The Company seeks to revolutionize the commercial real estate lending market by making it hyper-efficient, transparent, and accessible to all rather than the few. Through the Company’s online platform, it provides technology that connects commercial mortgage borrowers looking for capital to refinance, build, or purchase commercial property, including, but not limited to, apartment buildings, to commercial property lenders. Borrowers include, but are not limited to, owners, operators, and developers of commercial real estate including multifamily properties and most recently, a growing segment of small business owners, which Janover believes represents a significant growth opportunity. Lenders include small banks, credit unions, REITs, Fannie Mae® and Freddie Mac® multifamily lenders, FHA® multifamily lenders, debt funds, CMBS lenders, SBA lenders, and more. Additional information about the Company is available at: https://janover.co/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” strategy,” “future,” “likely,” “may,”, “should,” “will” and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: (i) the effect of and uncertainties related the ongoing volatility in interest rates; (ii) our ability to achieve and maintain profitability in the future; (iii) the impact on our business of the regulatory environment and complexities with compliance related to such environment; (iv) our ability to respond to general economic conditions; (v) our ability to manage our growth effectively and our expectations regarding the development and expansion of our business; (vi) our ability to access sources of capital, including debt financing and other sources of capital to finance operations and growth and other risks and uncertainties more fully in the section captioned "Risk Factors" in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and other reports we file with the SEC. As a result of these matters, changes in facts, assumptions not being realized or other circumstances, the Company's actual results may differ materially from the expected results discussed in the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

