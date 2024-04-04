Actelis Networks and Khushi Communications Partner to Enable Expansion of IoT Networks Throughout India

FREMONT, Calif., April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNS) (“Actelis” or the “Company”), a market leader in cyber-hardened, rapid deployment networking solutions for IoT applications, today announced that it has entered into a partnership agreement with Khushi Communications Pvt. Ltd. (Khushi), a trusted technology solution provider for communication networks headquartered in New Delhi, India. The agreement gives Actelis a much stronger presence in a strategically important region where it can go to market in partnership with a highly trusted company in the IoT networking space. By partnering together, Actelis and Khushi will help government agencies and private organizations in Asia rapidly deploy connectivity solutions to support access control and surveillance systems, smart transportation systems, utilities monitoring, Gigabit broadband services, and more.



Since its founding in 2015, Khushi has become an important resource for customers looking for innovative connectivity solutions. The company represents best-in-class, industry leading manufacturers, serving the defense, railways, utilities, industrial IoT, and telecom markets. Going forward, Khushi will have the advantage of utilizing Actelis’ hybrid-fiber networking solutions to help its customers expand their IoT networks faster and more cost-effectively.

“Khushi is an ideal partner for Actelis in a region that we’ve identified as very important to our success,” said Tuvia Barlev, Chairman & CEO of Actelis. “They have positioned themselves very well in verticals that match perfectly with our IoT solutions portfolio.”

The expansion of IoT networks requires reliable and secure fiber-grade connectivity, which is enabled rapidly by the Actelis solution using the existing fiber, copper, or coax already in the network. By maximizing the existing network infrastructure, engineering and construction activities are eliminated, and network operators save approximately 90% of the cost compared to installing new wiring.

“The Actelis solution is very unique and solves so many network challenges,” said Prem Sethi, Managing Director at Khushi Communications. “We are very pleased that we can now offer this solution to our customers to help them quickly expand their networks and maximize their budgets.”

About Actelis Networks, Inc.

Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) is a market leader in cyber-hardened, rapid-deployment networking solutions for wide-area IoT applications including federal, state and local government, ITS, military, utility, rail, telecom and campus applications. Actelis’ unique portfolio of hybrid fiber-copper, environmentally hardened aggregation switches, high density Ethernet devices, advanced management software and cyber-protection capabilities, unlocks the hidden value of essential networks, delivering safer connectivity for rapid, cost-effective deployment. For more information, please visit www.actelis.com.

About Khushi Communications

Khushi Communications is a technological solutions provider of Timing & Synchronization, Ethernet Switches, Test & Measurement and Network Monitoring Solutions. Bringing the latest and futuristic solutions offering in partnership with their renowned and innovative Partners, they are poised to serve Design & Development Labs, Railways, System Integrators, Utilities, Research & Scientific Institutes, Military, Government among others. Throughout their journey, they have been poised, innovative and responsive towards needs and expectations of their customers and partners. For more information, please visit www.khushicomms.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

