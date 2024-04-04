XPO Celebrates 30th Anniversary of Its US Trailer Manufacturing Facility

Only freight transportation provider to produce its trailers in-house

GREENWICH, Conn., April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO (NYSE: XPO), a leading provider of freight transportation in North America, today is celebrating the 30th anniversary of its in-house trailer manufacturing facility in Searcy, Arkansas. XPO is the only freight transportation company in the US to manufacture its own trailers. The factory’s team has produced nearly 90,000 trailers since 1994.



XPO’s plant in Searcy employs more than 300 people and is among the area’s largest employers. The factory produces custom-designed trailers that feature XPO’s proprietary SafeStack system for safe freight handling and transportation. The facility also enables the company to adjust production quickly to meet the specific needs of shippers. In addition, the Searcy factory is one of the nation’s most active centers for recycling used trailers, recycling 86% of trailer materials to reduce the amount of waste in landfills.



Mario Harik, chief executive officer of XPO, said, “As the only freight transportation company to manufacture its own trailers, we are uniquely positioned to provide customers with both the capacity and reliable, world-class service to meet the rising demand for LTL shipping. Our in-house manufacturing facility enables us to maintain our trailer fleet at a lower cost, while quickly adapting to our customers' changing needs. We are proud of our talented team in Searcy for the great work they’re doing to support the growth of our fleet and the delivery of exceptional service for customers.”



XPO has increased manufacturing capacity significantly in Searcy over the past few years to meet growing demand for its freight transportation services. The plant produced more than 6,400 trailers in 2023, exceeding the company’s target and more than doubling the factory’s output in 2021.



Located at 2001 South Benton St. in Searcy, the factory features six production lines across 200,000 square feet of manufacturing space. The plant has provided strong career opportunities for thousands of area residents over the past three decades and training in sought-after specialties such as welding and production technology.



