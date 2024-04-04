Raven Capital Management Names Dimitri Cohen Chief Investment Officer of Raven Credit

LOS ANGELES, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Raven Capital Management (“Raven”) today announced that Josh Green, President, CEO and Founder of Raven, has appointed Dimitri Cohen to the position of Chief Investment Officer of Raven Credit, effective April 2nd, 2024. Cohen, a principal at Raven since 2019, has helped to scale Raven’s private credit platform, having invested more than $2.5 billion, capitalizing on rapidly growing demand in recent years. Raven, founded in 2008, is a diversified alternative investment management firm specializing in private credit.



In making the announcement, Green said, “Dimitri has been a part of Raven since the launch of our credit business and his leadership and oversight as Head of Credit has driven significant growth in this strategy. With a proven track record and nearly two decades of experience in sourcing, analyzing and managing investments across various industries and asset classes, he brings deep expertise and keen insights to this key management role.”

Raven’s credit team invests across the private credit spectrum with a focus on asset-based, non-sponsor-backed direct loans. The firm specializes in structuring complex, senior-secured loans in the $25 million to $250 million range. Raven has leveraged its differentiated platform, including its direct origination capabilities, access to proprietary deal flow and deal-structuring expertise, to build an established track record in private credit, generating attractive returns while also providing downside protection to its investors.

“The current private credit landscape offers unparalleled opportunities, especially for non-sponsored direct lending deals,” explained Cohen. “I’m excited to take on this expanded role at this time because we expect to see strong, sustained demand for private capital solutions given structural shifts in the market created by the permanent exit of many traditional lenders. Raven is well-positioned to effectively serve borrowers with the bespoke capital solutions they need to grow and enhance enterprise value while generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for institutional investors.”

About Raven Capital Management

Founded in 2008, Raven Capital is a diversified alternative investment management firm with a proven track record of investing in private credit. Owned by Josh Green, Dimitri Cohen, Jeremy Tucker and Chris Felice, the firm invests across the private credit spectrum with a focus on asset-based, non-sponsor-backed direct loans. Raven Capital also manages several investment platforms that provide capital solutions to support the establishment and growth of operating companies in the multifamily real estate, music, and restaurant sectors. Our investors include public and private pension funds, endowments, foundations and other institutional investors. Over its 16-year history, Raven has deployed over $3.3 billion across more than 100 investments. Raven Capital is an independent, employee-owned firm. For more information, please visit www.ravencm.com.

