CareCloud Central Named Best Medical Billing Software of 2024 by SelectHub

SOMERSET, N.J., April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud, Inc . (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO), a leading provider of healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, has been awarded Best Medical Billing Software of 2024, according to SelectHub's analyst pick. Earning an exceptional analyst rating of 96, CareCloud Central has surged ahead of competitors in the industry.



In addition to securing the top position in the Best Medical Billing Category, CareCloud Central won awards for the “Best Overall” and “Best for Medical Coding” categories. SelectHub is a software selection platform that helps businesses make informed decisions when choosing software solutions for their needs and gives awards using criteria such as user reviews, data from SelectHub’s proprietary technology selection management platform and evaluations from its internal team of analysts. They evaluated 105 solutions to determine the winners. CareCloud Central emerged as the preeminent choice, solidifying its leadership status in the healthcare technology sector.

"We are honored to receive this prestigious recognition from SelectHub," said Al Nardi, CareCloud's SVP Strategy. "At CareCloud, we are dedicated to developing intuitive, secure, customizable solutions, that prioritize the needs of healthcare professionals like our new artificial intelligence charting capabilities. This accolade is a testament to our ongoing commitment to innovation and excellence."

Offering comprehensive solutions tailored for healthcare organizations of all sizes, CareCloud Central adeptly streamlines workflow, enhances patient care and profitability, minimizes errors for accurate reimbursement, and utilizes analytics for informed decisions.

For further information or to schedule a demo, please visit www.carecloud.com .

About CareCloud

CareCloud (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDP, CCLDO) brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services, including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, patient experience management (PXM) and digital health, at www.carecloud.com .

