Việt Nam calls for greater efforts to further promote gender equality

VIETNAM, April 4 - GENEVA — Ambassador Mai Phan Dũng, Permanent Representative of Việt Nam to the United Nations (UN), World Trade Organisation (WTO), and other international organisations in Geneva, on Wednesday called for greater efforts to further promote gender equality as well as the role of women and girls in all peace and security processes.

Speaking on behalf of the inter-regional group at Item 10 General Debate - technical cooperation within the framework of the 55th regular session of the UN Human Rights Council, which is taking place in Switzerland from February 26 to April 5, Dũng stressed the role and contributions of women and girls to the implementation of the sustainable development goals (SDGs).

He presented some proposals such as prioritising the full, effective and meaningful engagement of women and girls, and recognising their contributions to decision-making mechanisms in the fields of politics, economy, culture and social affairs, especially those on poverty reduction, ensuring sustainable livelihoods, startup and innovation, and eliminating gender barriers.

It is necessary to ensure their participation and leadership in science, technology, and digital transformation, the ambassador said.

Dũng also suggested budgeting and enhancing capacity building to achieve gender equality in institutions and policies in all countries, including developing nations, saying experience sharing and cooperation would help countries accelerate the implementation of the SDGs.

As a member of the UN Human Rights Council for the 2023-2025 term, Việt Nam has identified eight groups of priority matters with specific initiatives, widely supported by other countries.

Among those priorities, promoting gender equality and ensuring human rights in sustainable development demonstrate its long-term commitments and efforts in issues of international concern. — VNS