9th Việt Nam Executive Leadership Programme practical and useful: Deputy PM

VIETNAM, April 4 - WASHINGTON — The 9th Việt Nam Executive Leadership Programme (VELP) in the United States, featuring 10 open and frank panel discussions, has been practical and beneficial for various ministries, agencies, localities and enterprises in Việt Nam, according to Deputy Prime Minister Lê Minh Khái.

In his remarks concluding the programme on April 3 (local time), Khái stated that enhancing internal capacity, resilience, adaptability and risk management capabilities of the economy is an essential and urgent requirement for Việt Nam in the face of rapid, unpredictable and complex global developments.

He ordered his working delegation to take into account recommendations by participating experts in their work regarding macroeconomic management, particularly the formulation of policies and national strategies to promote new growth drivers and implement the Việt Nam-US comprehensive strategic partnership for peace, cooperation and sustainable development.

At the discussions, taking centre stage were the impact on Việt Nam of global economic outlook and notable trends in the Asian economy, the promotion of new growth drivers in the country, particularly innovation, digital transformation, artificial intelligence and emerging technologies, as well as measures to overcome the middle-income trap and transition to a new growth model.

Notably, this year's edition dedicated significant time to delve into the development trends of emerging technologies such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence and the semiconductor industry.

Participating experts said Việt Nam's economic growth prospects for 2024 are positive, with forecasts hovering around 6.4 per cent and potentially reaching 6.8 per cent if the recovery of major economies is well utilised, domestic investment promoted and domestic consumption expanded.

In the long term, they expressed optimism regarding the nation’s potential for sustainable development thanks to its abundant labour force, capacity to absorb emerging technologies, promotion of innovation and extensive network of multilateral economic cooperation with economic powerhouses worldwide. They also commended the Vietnamese government's planning, policy formulation and management capacity.

Launched in 2008, the VELP is a high-level policy forum co-organised by the Harvard Kennedy School and Fulbright School of Public Policy and Management. It provides a forum for high-ranking policymakers and executives to deliberate on the most significant global socio-economic trends based on up-to-date practical research, and to discuss policy challenges for Việt Nam's development. — VNS