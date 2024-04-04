Thái Nguyên University affirms its brand, reputation as key national university

VIETNAM, April 4 - THÁI NGUYÊN — Acting President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân on Wednesday said that in 30 years of construction and growth, Thái Nguyên University had built a strong reputation as a national key university.

Speaking at the ceremony to celebrate the university’s 30th anniversary and grant the First Class Labour Medal, she said that the university’s scientific research had achieved many important results.

Numerous quality research projects have been published in prestigious domestic and international scientific journals.

They have provided a scientific basis for planning socio-economic development policies in the province, in the northern region, as well as across the country.

The Acting President also affirmed that the First Class Labour Medal is the Party and State's recognition of Thái Nguyên University’s achievements and continuous efforts.

The results were made by generations of officials and lecturers.

She highly appreciated the university’s determined vision to be among the top 50 universities in Asia by 2045.

Acting President Xuân requested the university to continue to well implement the Party’s and State’s guidelines and policies on comprehensive fundamental innovation of education, training and regional development.

It must be dynamic, creative and methodical with appropriate roadmaps.

It is necessary to build a modern university model, persistently conduct university autonomy not only in financial investment but also in programmes and training methods.

The approach should apply modern trends, consistent with the country's situation, she said.

Acting President Xuân also requested Thái Nguyên University to pay attention to facilities and equipment for scientific research and training, building a modern working environment.

The university should step by step have adequate remuneration for staff and lecturers so that they can feel secure in their work and contribute to the cause of education.

She asked the Ministry of Education and Training, other ministries, as well as Thái Nguyên Province to create conditions and devote resources to support Thái Nguyên University's development in accordance with its proposed orientation.

The Thái Nguyên University is one of the largest universities in Việt Nam.

It now has more than 2,400 lecturers including 162 professors and associate professors, 925 PhDs, 1,890 masters, 176 senior lecturers, 775 main lecturers and 15 main experts.

In 30 years of construction and development, the university has trained about 200,000 officials, including nearly 33,000 masters, nearly 300 PhDs and more than 3,000 specialists. — VNS