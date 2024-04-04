BiomX Announces Compliance with NYSE Guidelines on Audit Opinion Disclosure

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and NESS ZIONA, Israel, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BiomX Inc. (NYSE American: PHGE) (“BiomX”), a clinical-stage company advancing novel natural and engineered phage therapies that target specific pathogenic bacteria, today announced that, as previously disclosed in its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 4, 2024, the audit opinion contained a going concern qualification from the Company's independent registered public accounting firm. This announcement is being made solely to comply with the NYSE American Company Guide Sections 401(h) and 610(b), which require separate disclosure of receipt of an audit opinion that contains a going concern qualification. This announcement does not represent any change or amendment to the Company's 2023 audited financial statements or to its 2023 annual report on Form 10-K.



About BiomX

BiomX is a clinical-stage company developing both natural and engineered phage cocktails designed to target and destroy bacteria in the treatment of chronic diseases. BiomX discovers and validates proprietary bacterial targets and customizes phage compositions against these targets. For more information, please visit www.biomx.com, the content of which does not form a part of this press release.

