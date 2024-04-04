Việt Nam boosts trade promotion in Algerian locality

VIETNAM, April 4 - ALGIERS — Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Algeria's Béjaia Province, Mamasse Samir, has called on Vietnamese businesses to invest in the Algerian locality and cooperate with local partners for mutual benefit.

At a seminar organised by the chamber and the Vietnam Trade Office in Algeria this week, Samir affirmed that Béjaia always creates favourable conditions for foreign investors with many incentives on taxes and industrial land leasing. He said that with its 100km coastline, the locality has huge potential for tourism development.

Enterprises in Béjaia mainly operate in the areas of the food industry, wood and paper, metallurgy, mechanics, electricity, electronics, construction materials and textiles, he said, adding that several local companies import coffee and spices from Việt Nam.

Trade Counsellor Hoàng Đức Nhuận briefed participants on Việt Nam's economic and foreign trade situation and the trade and investment cooperation relationship between the two countries. The two-way trade between Việt Nam and Algeria reached an estimated US$250 million in 2023, up 68 per cent year-on-year.

Nhuận also provided information to and invited Algerian businesses to attend an exhibition on connecting international supply chains (Vietnam International Sourcing) from June 6-8, 2024 in HCM City.

At the event, the office also displayed catalogues and samples of coffee, pepper, cashew nuts, cinnamon, anise, coconut and plywood of Vietnamese businesses.

Businesses in Béjaia expressed their interest in importing raw coffee, cashew nuts, sugar, soybeans, sunflower seeds, bags, packages and materials for cork production; as well as sporting products from Việt Nam; and seeking partners in the fields of textile production and agricultural processing, refrigeration equipment, logistics and tourism.

They said they wish to export olive oil, caromic powder, margarine and sauces to Việt Nam. — VNS