Việt Nam joins ASEAN meetings with financial, monetary partners

VIETNAM, April 4 -

LUANG PRABANG — Minister of Finance Hồ Đức Phớc and Deputy Governor of the State Bank of Việt Nam Phạm Quang Dũng attended meetings between ASEAN finance ministers and central bank governors and the EU-ASEAN Business Council (EU-ABC), the US- ASEAN Business Council (US ABC), and the APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC) in Laos on April 4.

Participants exchanged views on related regional and global issues such as green finance and Fintech, digital transformation, and cross-border digital payment connection.

They took note of the important role and contributions of partners in ASEAN's business sectors in supporting the bloc’s initiatives to promote the regional economic agenda towards sustainable, resilient, and comprehensive growth.

The Vietnamese side introduced the country's monetary policy and monetary cooperation initiatives, affirming that finance and green growth are one of Việt Nam's top priorities.

Việt Nam is working to legislate its international commitments on responding to climate change to finalise a harmonious legal corridor to encourage and create breakthroughs in attracting capital flows and green finance from international partners into Việt Nam.

The country has also accelerated administrative reform and digital transformation, and developed many new utilities to serve users.

They spoke highly of efforts by the ASEAN business community in promoting financial flows within the region, expressing their belief that the community will continue to contribute important recommendations so as to perfect the regulatory system and financial market infrastructure, towards luring more investment capital flows to the region, including Việt Nam. — VNS