Time for action

VIETNAM, April 4 -
Việt Nam News and VINEXAD National Trade Fair & Advertising JSC on Thursday organised a seminar focusing on policy and implementation of Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) within the framework of Vietnam Expo 2024. The event featured officials and business representatives to discuss challenges, solutions and the implementation of EPR regulations that took effect at the beginning of the year.
