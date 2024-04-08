CME Corp Announces Expansion of Executive Leadership

CME Corp., the largest equipment-only distributor of medical products in the U.S., is pleased to announce the promotion of KC Meleski to President.

WARWICK, RHODE ISLAND, USA, April 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- KC began his career with CME as an Account Manager for the Greater Boston Area in 2001, moving to National Sales Manager, and more recently to Vice President of Sales. With every role, KC has been influential in the growth of CME’s national footprint and reputation in the healthcare industry. Under KC’s leadership, CME will continue to implement strategies designed to propel the company, already a first-class sales organization, to the next level of streamlined efficiency across departments essential for organizational growth and unrivaled customer experience. KC’s influence and mark of excellence extend beyond CME. Since 2018 KC has been a member of the Healthcare Industry Distributors Association (HIDA), serving as an Acute Care Advisory Council Member and on the Board of Directors.“The separation of the roles of CEO and President is aligned with the growth and trajectory of our business. We continue to strive to deliver the best possible experience to our customers, no matter the touchpoint. Creating distinct CEO and Presidential roles will help us continue to scale our business to meet the demands of our customers and the healthcare industry” Normand Chevrette, CEO and President of CME Corp.Since 1981, Normand Chevrette has been at the helm of Claflin Medical Equipment, rebranded CME Corp. in 2016, guiding the company from a small New England based equipment supplier to the nationally recognized medical equipment distributor it is today. He was instrumental in the strategic acquisition and merger of Hospital Associates and RSI. These acquisitions created a coast-to-coast reach and solidified CME as the only national medical equipment distributor focused solely on medical equipment and related procurement services. With the continuous need for healthcare equipment and increasing demand for procurement related project management, logistics, delivery, installation, and biomedical services CME has grown exponentially, leading to the separation of the roles of CEO and President.Normand will continue to shape the strategy and goals for CME Corp. as CEO and will oversee plans for the future of the company.About CME Corp:CME Corp is the nation's premier source for healthcare equipment, turnkey logistics, and biomedical services , representing 2 million+ products from more than 2,000 manufacturers. With 37 service centers strategically positioned across the country and increasing, we are readily accessible to our customers. Our mission is to help healthcare facilities nationwide reduce the cost of the equipment they purchase, make their equipment specification, delivery, installation, and maintenance processes more efficient, and help them seamlessly launch, renovate, and expand on schedule.