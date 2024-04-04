NextCure Appoints Dr. Rakesh Dixit to Scientific Advisory Board

BELTSVILLE, Md., April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NextCure, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXTC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to discovering and developing novel, first-in-class and best-in-class therapies to treat cancer, today announced the appointment of Rakesh Dixit, PhD, to its Scientific Advisory Board. As an accomplished product developer whose expertise is focused on antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), Dr. Dixit will support NextCure in its efforts to build and develop its proprietary ADCs, including LNCB74 directed to B7-H4.

“We are delighted to have Dr. Dixit join our Scientific Advisory Board, where he will leverage his exceptional experience in developing antibody-drug conjugates,” said Solomon Langermann, PhD, NextCure’s chief scientific officer. “Rakesh is a world authority on ADCs and has an incredible record of researching and developing them. His expertise will be indispensable as we advance our LNCB74 program and identify new targets for ADCs.”

Dr. Dixit currently serves as President and CEO of Bionavigen, a biopharmaceutical company specializing in consulting and drug hunting for biologic, cell and gene therapy and small molecule drug development. He is also President and CSO of Regio Biosciences, an AstraZeneca spinoff company. Dr. Dixit is an accomplished executive, inventor, and scientist with over 30 years of success with top biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, including Merck, Johnson & Johnson, Medimmune, and AstraZeneca. He was a key contributor to successful approval of biotherapeutics, including five biologics (including antibodies and immunotoxins) and four small molecule pharmaceuticals. He was honored in 2020 by the World ADC Forum with its most prestigious award of Long-Standing Contributor to ADCs.

