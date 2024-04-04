PHILIPPINES, April 4 - Press Release

April 4, 2024 Bong Go personally provides aid to displaced workers in Luisiana, Laguna; declared as 'adopted son' of the town On Wednesday, April 3, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go visited Luisiana, Laguna, to provide support to displaced workers. This visit coincided with the celebrations of the 25th Pandanan Festival and the 170th Absolute Independence Day. During the festivities, Go was honored with the title "adopted son of Luisiana," recognizing his continued service to the community. In his speech, Go expressed his deep affection for Luisiana, dubbing it a place of beauty and emphasizing the importance of preserving its natural charm. He also highlighted his diverse background and connection to various parts of the country, ultimately emphasizing his new bond with Luisiana: "Ako po'y isang Batangueño na Bisaya na taga-Davao pero laking Maynila rin po ako, kaya sanay akong mag-Tagalog." "At masaya akong ibalita sa inyo at proud ako na in-adopt po ako ngayon ng inyong bayan. So, ako po'y adopted son ng Luisiana... so, ituring n'yo na lang po ako na inyong 'kuya'," he added. Before he became senator, Go was also declared as an adopted son of the whole CALABARZON region. During his visit, a total of 500 displaced workers received food packs, snacks, masks, vitamins, shirts, and balls for basketball and volleyball from Go and his Malasakit Team. The relief activity held at the Barangay Santo Tomas covered court. They also provided shoes, bicycles, and mobile phone to select recipients. Through Go's initiative, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) also conducted an orientation for the qualified participants for its Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) program. Go then extended his appreciation towards local officials for their service and hard work, notably Laguna Vice Governor Karen Agapay and Luisiana Mayor Jomapher Alvarez, Vice Mayor Luibic Jacob and municipal councilors present. Vice Governor Agapay thanked Go for his support and contributions to Laguna. She credited the successful implementation and realization of various programs through Go's untiring efforts of compassionate service to those in need. "O 'yan, o diba, kasi lagi na lang baka sa Facebook sinasabi n'yo, 'sana all, sana all.' Eh, sabihin n'yo sa inyong mga kumare at kumpadre, sabihin n'yo, by batch ito, pero nagkataon ngayong araw na 'to, maswerte kasi ang nagbigay sa inyo ng daan para magkaroon ng TUPAD ay walang iba kundi si Mr. Malasakit, si Senator Bong Go," said Agapay. Emphasizing the senator's significant impact, Agapay remarked on the consistent support Laguna has received from Go, mentioning that the senator continues to extend a helping hand to the province to the best of his capacity as a public servant. Meanwhile, Go commended DOLE's proactive approach in addressing the pressing issue of unemployment, stating, "The TUPAD program exemplifies the government's commitment to uplifting the lives of those who need it the most. By extending a helping hand to the most vulnerable sectors, we create an environment where every Filipino can strive for a better future." "Patuloy po tayong magtutulungan upang mas mapabuti pa ang kalagayan ng ating mga disadvantaged at displaced workers. Magkasama tayo sa layuning ito na makabuo ng mas makatarungan at mas matatag na lipunan para sa lahat ng Pilipino," he added. Aside from his support for the TUPAD program, Go filed Senate Bill No. 420, which aims to institutionalize a program dedicated to offering more employment opportunities to eligible individuals hailing from underprivileged rural households. According to the proposed measure, the Rural Employment Assistance Program (REAP) would be established and fall under the purview of the DOLE. If enacted into law, the primary objective of REAP is to provide temporary employment avenues for individuals meeting specific criteria, including economic hardship, poverty, displacement, or reliance on seasonal employment. As chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go mentioned that Malasakit Centers in the province are located at Laguna Medical Center in Santa Cruz or the San Pablo City General Hospital in San Pablo City if they need medical-related assistance. Established in 2018, the Malasakit Centers were created as one-stop shops that streamline access to various government medical assistance programs, including the Department of Social Welfare and Development, the Department of Health (DOH), the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation, and the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office. Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program. To date, 161 operational centers have helped more than ten million Filipinos nationwide, according to DOH. The senator also stressed that he maintains his support for establishing Super Health Centers nationwide. "Sa pag-iikot ko sa bansa, napansin ko na kailangan talaga ng dagdag na health facilities lalo na sa maliliit at malalayong mga lugar. Minsan po, 'yung iba ay nanganganak na lang sa tricycle sa layo ng byahe pa-ospital," said Go. "Huwag sana natin hayaan na mangyari pa 'yon. Kaya talagang isinusulong ko ang pagkakaroon ng Super Health Centers para mailapit ang pangunahing serbisyo medikal sa ating mga kababayan sa malalayong lugar," he added. Through the concerted efforts of Go, fellow lawmakers, the DOH, led by Secretary Teodoro Herbosa, and local government units, adequate funding was allocated for establishing more than 700 Super Health Centers nationwide. In Laguna, a total of 13 Super Health Centers are funded. To further support the development of Luisina, Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, supported the concreting of roads in the town and the acquisition of a motor vehicle for the local government. In Laguna, he supported the construction of multipurpose buildings in Cavinti, Liliw, Lumban, Majayjay, Pagsanjan, Pila, and Sta. Cruz and Sta. Maria; construction of slaughterhouses in Mabitac, Nagcarlan, and Pagsanjan; and public markets in Liliw, Nagcarlan, Pagsanjan, and Rizal. Other projects he supported are the construction of a farm-to-market road and a multipurpose covered court in Paete, the construction of a drainage canal in Cabuyao City, and the repair of the primary highway inside Fort Sto. Domingo in Sta. Rosa City, and installation of street lights in Lumban and Magdalena. Go concluded his speech with a message of unity and shared identity, saying, "Hindi na ako iba sa inyo. Ituring n'yo lang ako na kapitbahay. Ituring n'yo na iisa lang tayo, lahing Pilipino... magmahalan tayong lahat," he affirmed. "Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo 'yan sa Panginoon," underscored Go who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to Filipinos in need.