PHILIPPINES, April 4 - Press Release

April 4, 2024 Senate Health Committee tackles pertussis outbreak concern as Chair Bong Go urges DOH to strengthen prevention and response measures During a public hearing on Tuesday, April 2, conducted by the Senate Committee on Health joint with the Committee on Finance, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go expressed significant concern over the reported cases of pertussis, commonly known as whooping cough, prompting discussions on the country's readiness and response strategies. Opening the discussion, Go questioned Department of Health (DOH) Secretary Teodoro Herbosa about the department's preparation and response efforts amidst several areas declaring states of calamity, notably Iloilo City, due to the pertussis outbreak. "How about dito sa emerging (diseases)... sa pertussis, Sec. Ted? Ano ba'ng preparation na ginagawa ninyo since marami pang mga lugar na nag-declare na po sila ng state of calamity like Iloilo City?" Go asked. Responding to Go's inquiries, Herbosa provided an update on the situation, noting, "Meron tayong total number of 862 cases reported as of January to March 23." Herbosa emphasized that pertussis is a vaccine-preventable disease, controllable through DPT (Diphtheria, Pertussis, Tetanus), DTaP, or pentavalent vaccines. According to experts, the surge in cases was attributed to a significant number of unvaccinated children, with Herbosa stressing the importance of vaccinating children below five years old to protect them against the disease. Further detailing the geographical impact, Herbosa mentioned, "Sa lahat ng region, ang pinakamataas po ay sa (Region) IV-B. May 11 cases tayo. At sa Quezon City po, 'yung nag-declare ng outbreak, sapagkat zero sila the previous year." Several areas in the country, including Quezon City, Iloilo City, and Cavite province, have declared localized outbreaks of pertussis (whooping cough). Other regions like Rizal, Taguig City, Pasig City, Laguna, Batangas, Quezon Province, and Lucena City are also experiencing a significant rise in cases. The DOH reports that from January 1 to March 23, 2024, there has been a surge in pertussis cases across the country, reaching 862. This figure represents a thirtyfold increase compared to the same timeframe in the previous year. Additionally, there have been 49 fatalities attributed to pertussis to date. The discussion shifted towards the availability and administration of vaccines, with Go inquiring about the sufficiency of the vaccine supply. Herbosa assured that vaccines were available and additional orders had been placed, encouraging the vaccination of children below five years old. Amid the discussions, Go highlighted a request for assistance from Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas, who recently declared a state of calamity due to the pertussis outbreak. Mayor Treñas requested DOH's support for training in RT-PCR testing for pertussis detection, emphasizing the need for immediate and effective response measures. Sec. Herbosa confirmed the coordination with regional health directors to address the city's needs. The inquiry also featured insights from Dr. Richard Mata, a health advocate and pediatrician, who offered a critical evaluation of the DOH's current approach to managing the pertussis outbreak. Dr. Mata underscored the necessity of a more proactive vaccination strategy, particularly targeting pregnant women to protect newborns from pertussis. In response to Mata's suggestions, Sec. Herbosa acknowledged the importance of the recommendations while outlining the bureaucratic processes in adopting new vaccination strategies. "Noted po 'yung suggestions nila. Gusto ko lang sana ipaliwanag kay Dr. Richard Mata may proseso ang National Immunization Program," Herbosa explained, noting the rigorous process for incorporating new vaccines into the national immunization schedule. He emphasized the government's commitment to following these processes to ensure public health safety and efficacy. Meanwhile, PhilHealth chief Emmanuel Ledesma informed the Senate Committee that PhilHealth offers a financial assistance package for pertussis patients. Ledesma further explained that should a patient's condition escalate to severe pneumonia, the benefit package would significantly increase to cover medical expenses. Go also emphasized the availability of Malasakit Centers for those affected and requiring medical assistance. The senator is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463 or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program to streamline access to medical assistance programs of various agencies for Filipinos particularly poor and indigent patients. Currently, 161 Malasakit Centers are operational nationwide. Earlier, Go has appealed to parents, urging them to support and cooperate with the government's vaccination program aimed at protecting their children from diseases. "Protecting our children's health is a shared responsibility. Hinihikayat ko ang lahat ng mga magulang na suportahan ang mga inisyatibo sa pagbabakuna ng pamahalaan," said Go previously. "Sa pamamagitan ng pagtiyak na nakakatanggap ang ating mga anak ng kanilang mga bakuna sa tamang oras, maaari natin silang ilayo sa mga malubhang sakit tulad ng tigdas at pertussis," he added. Republic Act No. 10152, known as the "Mandatory Infants and Children Health Immunization Act of 2011", mandates the provision of routine immunization services for infants and children up to five years of age, targeting diseases including pertussis and measles, among others. Moreover, Go reiterated his appeal for Filipinos to voluntarily wear masks, especially in public places saying, "Tulad ng lagi kong payo, kung hindi naman sagabal sa inyo, ugaliing magsuot na ng mask upang proteksyunan ang sarili at ang ating pamilya." Go then stressed the significance of learning from past public health challenges, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, in dealing with current outbreaks. With this, Go continues to push for proposed health measures that seek to establish the country's Center for Disease Control and Prevention and the Virology Science and Technology Institute. Go has filed Senate Bill No. (SBN) 195, seeking to establish the CDC, and SBN 196 creating the virology institute. Both are designed to strengthen further the public healthcare sector of the country after the lessons learned from the challenges brought about by COVID-19. "We must ensure that the country is not caught unprepared, underequipped, or understaffed in the fight against future challenges to the health of our people," explained Go.