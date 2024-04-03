Prime Minister Golob: "Innovation is the key to our success"

SLOVENIA, April 3 - The discussion focused on the success of the 2023 targets, the strategic importance of the GREMO Mission and the development strategy of the leading companies in the Slovenian automotive industry.

In his address, Prime Minister Golob said that the last two years have seen unexpected developments in the world. “Thus far, we cannot yet see a period in which the turbulent situation in the global economy could change. In Europe, the era of cheap energy based on Russian gas is over, but on the other hand, energy is still cheap in the United States. But all this can be an opportunity for those who have the know-how, and we do have the know-how."

In his address, Prime Minister Golob also stressed the importance of innovation: "This is the only way to be among the global winners. The ideas and trends discussed by the participants are an inspiration to all," said Prime Minister Golob, who also attended the presentation of the latest developments and innovations of Slovenian companies in the field of electromobility and sustainable mobility. "This is an example of the green transformation, which is already present in real products in our country. We are following the trends here, given the decision to eliminate new internal combustion cars on the EU market beginning in 2035."

Prime Minister Golob highlighted the role of the GREMO Mission, which is based on cooperation and networking. "I am convinced that indeed cooperation will make it easier for you to find solutions to the challenges of our time. I am pleased to see that GREMO also recognises the significance of other areas, new materials and investment in the green breakthrough in energy."

"The good news is that supply routes are actually getting shorter due to geopolitical risks, which means that big European groups of companies are planning development activities closer to home, also with the help of their governments," said Prime Minister Golob. "Slovenia can and, I believe, will seize this opportunity."

Created by the Slovenian automotive industry in 2021, the GREMO Mission (GREen MObility) is an example of businesses, science and government joining forces to accelerate the transition of our automotive companies from manufacturing components and systems for internal combustion engines to the development and manufacturing of components, systems and technologies for the electric and electrified vehicles of the future.

In 2023, the Government and the representatives of the automotive industry signed a joint commitment to green and digital transformation, as summarised in the GREMO Mission, thus actively contributing to cooperation. The signatories agreed that a partnership between the Government, science and businesses is a must if we want to increase our competitiveness in the global market. The Slovenian automotive industry is thus successful in attaining the objectives of the GREMO Mission and is making a significant contribution to the development of the automotive sector in the country.

Between 2015 and 2023, the turnover of the Slovenian automotive cluster increased from €3.1 billion to €4.7 billion. The Slovenian automotive industry contributes around 10% of GDP, while in the EU the automotive industry’s share of GDP amounts to 7%. It accounts for more than 20% of Slovenian exports and provides 40,000 jobs. A quarter of all innovations winning an award from the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Slovenia come from the automotive industry.