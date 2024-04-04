ANI Pharmaceuticals Recognizes Sarcoidosis Awareness Month and Patients Living with Sarcoidosis

--ANI Pharmaceuticals is proud to support Sarcoidosis disease awareness--

BAUDETTE, Minn., April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ANI or the Company) https://www.anipharmaceuticals.com/ (Nasdaq : ANIP) is proud to support the Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research’s (FSR) commitment to sarcoidosis patients and efforts to increase disease awareness during April’s Sarcoidosis Awareness Month. During the month of April, members of the ANI organization are raising awareness of sarcoidosis by wearing “Say Sarcoidosis” pins offered through FSRs National Awareness Campaign, “Say Sarcoidosis.” In addition, ANI members will also be wearing purple on April 13th in honor of “World Sarcoidosis Awareness Day.”



According to the FSR, sarcoidosis is a rare inflammatory disease characterized by the formation of granulomas predominately in the lungs and, to a lesser extent, in other organs of the body. Despite increasing advances in research, sarcoidosis remains difficult to diagnose with limited treatment options and no known cure. Approximately 175,000 people live with sarcoidosis in the United States. In addition, Black Americans in general have a higher incidence of sarcoidosis. ANI acknowledges FSR’s recently launched multi-prong initiative, Ignore No More https://www.stopsarcoidosis.org/aaws-campaign/, designed to address underrepresentation of Black Americans in clinical trials, and overall care of Black sarcoidosis patients and encourages more education on the disease to this population.

“We applaud the Foundation for Sarcoidosis Research’s Awareness Campaign – “Say Sarcoidosis” and their ongoing education and support of people who live with sarcoidosis. We welcome the opportunity to partner with FSR to demonstrate our commitment to the sarcoidosis community as a Corporate Advisory Committee (CAC) Member,” said Nikhil Lalwani, President and Chief Executive Officer of ANI.

“We are grateful for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ commitment to increasing awareness and education about those living with sarcoidosis,” said Mary McGowan, Chief Executive Officer of the FSR. “In the month of April and throughout the year, we are honored to work alongside committed partners like our Corporate Advisory Committee member, ANI Pharmaceuticals, to elevate the voice of all impacted by sarcoidosis.”

Learn more about sarcoidosis, FSR, and how you can get involved https://www.stopsarcoidosis.org/.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANIP) is a diversified biopharmaceutical company serving patients in need by developing, manufacturing, and marketing high-quality branded and generic prescription pharmaceutical products, including for diseases with high unmet medical need.

