UK Containment Barrier Market is projected to reach $370.2 million registering a CAGR of 2.6%

UK Containment Barrier Market Outlook- 2028

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The containment barriers are an essential component that ensure safety solutions on roadways, airports, residential lanes, commercial buildings, railways, and others. They are installed to effectively manage vehicles and minimize the possibilities of vehicle intrusions. They are used in commercial infrastructures such as corporate and institutional buildings, complexes, and residential areas. The UK containment barrier market is expected to witness significant growth, owing to implementation of various technologies, modification of transport infrastructure, and development of commercial real estate. These crash barriers are installed on roadways, airports, and railways to accurately redirect the vehicles and pedestrians along proper routes.

The UK containment barrier market size was valued at $297.7 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $370.2 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 2.6% from 2021 to 2028. The UK containment barrier market was 1,324 thousand meters in 2020, and is projected to reach 1,608 thousand meters by 2028, registering a CAGR of 2.4% from 2021 to 2028.

Investments in roadway, railway, and other constructions may generate the need for the application of containment barrier systems in the UK. Roadways construction, such as roads, highways, and bridges, requires containment crash barrier systems to reduce the frequency of road mishaps. Building new railway infrastructure is expected to create the need for containment barrier. Thus, expansion and modification of these modes of transportation are expected to boost the UK containment barrier market growth. Furthermore, highway authorities in the UK have imposed regulations to install crash barriers along highways; thus, supplementing the market growth. Increase in investments in commercial infrastructure are expected to create the need for road safety management solutions such as entry and exit, vehicle parking areas, and pedestrian safety, which use containment barrier systems.

Furthermore, manufacturers are also emphasizing on installing advance technology crash barriers for improving the security and reducing the crash impact. For instance, in May 2019, Delta Scientific developed self-contained MP5000 mobile deployable vehicle crash barriers, which can stop vehicle up to 7.5 tons travelling at 64 kph. Similarly, in September 2019, Traffic Tech developed intelligent automated crash barriers for highways, bridge, tunnel, and traffic diversion applications. These factors are anticipated to create lucrative growth opportunities for the players in the UK containment barrier market.

The UK containment barrier market is segmented on the basis of containment level, technology, and application. On the basis of containment level, the market is segmented into N1 and N2, H1 to H4, and L1 to L4. Technological segmentation includes rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible barrier systems. By application, it is classified into roadways, railways, airports, and others.

Region wise, the UK containment barrier market is analyzed across England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland. England poses a potential market for the UK containment barrier market, owing to rapid growth in the infrastructure sector.

Uk Containment Barrier Market Segments

By Containment Level

N1 and N2

H1 to H4

L1 to L4

By Technology

Rigid

Semirigid

Flexible

By Application

Roadways

Airports

Railways

Others

By Region

UK

England

Scotland

Wales

Northern Ireland

Key Players

Arcelor Mittal

Delta Bloc UK

FerroStrada (UK) Limited

Highway Care

Hill & Smith Barrier

Nissen Road Safety Solutions

Saferoad VRS Limited

Tata Steel Europe

Urban Fencing Limited

Varley and Gulliver Ltd.