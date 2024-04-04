Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Effentora, fentanyl, Date of authorisation: 04/04/2008, Revision: 29, Status: Authorised

Treatment with Effentora should be started by and remain under the guidance of a doctor who has experience in the management of opioid treatment in cancer patients.

Effentora is taken at the start of a breakthrough-pain episode. The tablets should be removed from the packaging immediately before being placed between the gum and the cheek. Alternatively, the tablets can be placed under the tongue. The tablets usually dissolve in 14 to 25 minutes, releasing the active substance, which is absorbed directly into the bloodstream. After 30 minutes, any pieces of tablet remaining can be swallowed with a glass of water. The tablets should not be broken or crushed, and they should not be sucked, chewed or swallowed whole. Patients should not eat or drink anything while the tablet is in the mouth.

When a patient starts to take Effentora, the doctor will need to work out the appropriate individual dose that will provide adequate pain relief for the patient with few side effects. The patient should be monitored carefully while the dose is increased. Once the appropriate dose for the patient has been found, the patient should take this dose as a single tablet. If this dose stops controlling the pain well enough, the doctor will need to work out a new individual dose. Doses of Effentora above 800 micrograms have not been tested. There must be a gap of at least four hours between treating each episode of pain.

Patients should not possess or use any other medicines containing fentanyl for the treatment of breakthrough cancer pain at the same time as using Effentora. They should only have the necessary strengths of Effentora tablets available at any one time, to prevent confusion and possible overdose. See the package leaflet for further information.