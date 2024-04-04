Submit Release
Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): PecFent, fentanyl, Date of authorisation: 31/08/2010, Revision: 24, Status: Authorised

PecFent is available as a nasal spray (100 and 400 micrograms per spray) and can only be obtained by ‘special’ prescription. This means that because the medicine can be misused or cause addiction, it is used under stricter conditions than normal. Treatment with PecFent should be started by and remain under the supervision of a doctor who has experience in managing opioid treatment in cancer patients. The doctor should keep in mind the potential for PecFent to be abused.

When a patient starts to take PecFent the doctor will need to work out the appropriate dose that will provide adequate pain relief with as few side effects as possible. The first trial dose should always be 100 micrograms (one spray into one nostril). The patient should be monitored carefully while the dose is increased.

The doses should be given as either one spray or two sprays of the same strength. Patients should not take more than four doses a day and should leave a gap of at least four hours between treating each episode of pain.

For more information about using PecFent, see the package leaflet or contact your doctor or pharmacist.

