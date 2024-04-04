Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Market Analysis 2032: Epidemiology, Therapies, FDA Approvals and Companies by DelveInsight

Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis Market

Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis companies are Inventiva Pharma, Zydus Therapeutics, Novo Nordisk A/S, Eli Lilly, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Terns, and more.

ALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight's "Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032" report delivers an in-depth understanding of Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH), historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom), and Japan.

The Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, the market share of the individual therapies, and the current and forecasted Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs to curate the best opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) market.

Key facts of the Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market Report are:

• According to DelveInsight, Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) market size is expected to grow at a decent CAGR by 2032.

• Leading Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis companies working in the market are Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Cirius Therapeutics, Novo Nordisk, Inventiva, Galmed Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Galectin Therapeutics, Viking Therapeutics, Eli Lilly and Company, Terns Pharmaceuticals, Sinew Pharma, 89bio, Inc., Eccogene, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Poxel SA, AngioLab, Pfizer, Arrowhead Pharma, LG Chem, Redx Pharma, Lipocine, Inc., CytoDyn, Inc., Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Chemomab Therapeutics, NuSirt Biopharma, HK inno. N, Aligos Therapeutics, Altimmune, Inc., Kowa Pharmaceutical, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, NorthSea Therapeutics, Rivus Pharmaceuticals, Hanmi Pharmaceutical, Hepagene Therapeutics, HighTide Biopharma, Akero Therapeutics, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Cascade Pharmaceuticals, Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Chipscreen Biosciences, Boston Pharmaceuticals, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Sunshine Lake Pharma, GSK plc., Future Medicine, Gilead Sciences, ENYO Pharma, Histogen, and others.

• Key Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Therapies expected to launch in the market are TERN-101, SNP-610, LJN452 (tropifexor + licogliflozin), PXL065, ALS-L1023, PF-06865571 + PF-05221304, PF-06835919, PF-06865571, ORMD-0801, Norucholic acid, NNC0194-0499, MN-001, MK-3655, MET642, MET409, LPCN 1144, LIK066, Leronlimab, ALN-HSD, RXC007, LR19018, LR19131, CM101, Leu-Mit-Sil (NS-0200), IN-A010, Efruxifermin (EFX), Efinopegdutide, JKB-122, CS0159 (Linafexor), CRV431, Chiglitazar sodium, ARO-PNPLA3, ECC4703, BOS-580, HEC96719, GSK4532990, BIO89-100, Cotadutide solution, Firsocostat, EPY001a, Emricasan, BMS-986036, BIO89-100, BI 456906, BFKB8488A, AXA1125, ASC 41, GS-9674 (Cilofexor), ZSP1601, and others.

• In March 2023, Aligos Therapeutics presented Phase 1 data for its thyroid receptor-beta (THR-ß) agonist candidate, ALG-055009, at the 15th Paris Hepatology Conference, taking place virtually March 27 – 29, 2023.

Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Overview

Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) is a type of liver inflammation and damage caused by fat accumulation. It is one of the numerous disorders known as nonalcoholic fatty liver disease. Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease is divided into two types: isolated fatty liver, in which only fat accumulates, and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, in which fat, inflammation, and liver cell damage accumulate. NASH does not usually cause symptoms. Most people with NASH feel fine and are unaware that they have it. As NASH progresses and liver damage worsens, a patient may experience fatigue, weight loss, general weakness, and acne in the upper right part of the belly. Screening for nonalcoholic fatty liver disease in the general population is not advised. It is usually considered after discovering unexplained liver enzyme levels or imaging reveals hepatic steatosis. A patient's medical history, a physical exam, and tests for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis are used by doctors.

Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Market

The Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) market outlook of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historical, current, and forecasted Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) market trends by analyzing the impact of current Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) therapies on the market and unmet needs, and drivers, barriers, and demand for better technology.

This segment gives a thorough detail of the Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.

According to DelveInsight, the Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) market in 7MM is expected to witness a major change in the study period 2019-2032.

Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Epidemiology

The Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) patient pool and forecasted trends for seven individual major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) market report also provides the diagnosed patient pool, trends, and assumptions.

Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Drugs Uptake

This section focuses on the uptake rate of the potential Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) drugs recently launched in the Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) market or expected to be launched in 2019-2032. The analysis covers the Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Drugs Uptake helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allows the comparison of the drugs based on Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) market share and size, which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Pipeline Development Activities

The Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) report provides insights into different therapeutic candidates in Phase II, and Phase III stages. It also analyses Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) key players involved in developing targeted therapeutics.

Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Therapeutics Assessment

Major key companies are working proactively in the Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Therapeutics market to develop novel therapies which will drive the Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) treatment markets in the upcoming years are Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Cirius Therapeutics, Novo Nordisk, Inventiva, Galmed Pharmaceuticals, AstraZeneca, Galectin Therapeutics, Viking Therapeutics, Eli Lilly and Company, Terns Pharmaceuticals, Sinew Pharma, 89bio, Inc., Eccogene, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Poxel SA, AngioLab, Pfizer, Arrowhead Pharma, LG Chem, Redx Pharma, Lipocine, Inc., CytoDyn, Inc., Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Chemomab Therapeutics, NuSirt Biopharma, HK inno. N, Aligos Therapeutics, Altimmune, Inc., Kowa Pharmaceutical, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, NorthSea Therapeutics, Rivus Pharmaceuticals, Hanmi Pharmaceutical, Hepagene Therapeutics, HighTide Biopharma, Akero Therapeutics, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Cascade Pharmaceuticals, Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Chipscreen Biosciences, Boston Pharmaceuticals, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Sunshine Lake Pharma, GSK plc., Future Medicine, Gilead Sciences, ENYO Pharma, Histogen, and others.

