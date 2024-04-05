Infopro Learning Named Strategic Leader in 2024 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Digital Learning for Fifth Consecutive Year
Infopro Learning has been recognized as a Strategic Leader in the prestigious 2024 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Digital Learning for the fifth consecutive year.PLAINSBORO, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, April 5, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a remarkable achievement highlighting its sustained excellence, Infopro Learning, a global leader in talent development and managed learning services, has been recognized as a Strategic Leader in the prestigious 2024 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Digital Learning. This marks the fifth consecutive year that Infopro Learning has achieved this esteemed status, cementing its position as one of the foremost providers of digital learning solutions globally.
The Fosway 9-Grid™ is renowned for its comprehensive evaluation of digital learning providers, analyzing them across five critical dimensions: Performance, Potential, Market Presence, Total Cost of Ownership, and Future Trajectory. Strategic Leaders are identified as higher band performers with the capability to meet the complex needs of enterprise-scale customers, backed by strong market performance and customer advocacy.
“Companies face significant pressures to be more effective in how they manage and deliver high quality learning experiences for their people,” said David Wilson, CEO and founder of Fosway Group. “Infopro’s learning experience service and ability to partner at scale, coupled with the addition of a greater blended capacity to their digital solutions sees them achieve Strategic Leader in this year’s 9-Grid™ for Digital Learning again.”
Sriraj Mallick, CEO of Infopro Learning, said, “We are honored to be recognized as a Strategic Leader in the Fosway 9-Grid™ for Digital Learning for the fifth consecutive year. This recognition highlights our steadfast commitment to excellence and innovation in digital learning and talent development. Looking ahead, we are enthusiastic about the opportunities that AI brings to skills development. Our goal is to leverage these advancements to create personalized and impactful learning experiences that address our customers' evolving needs. We are dedicated to helping organizations prepare their future workforce, equipping them with the skills and capabilities necessary to compete and succeed. Infopro Learning is your partner in workforce transformation.”
Infopro Learning's recognition as a Strategic Leader in the Fosway 9-Grid™ for Digital Learning highlights our unparalleled performance in aligning learning programs with business objectives. Our strategic focus ensures that our initiatives are intricately integrated with our clients' strategic goals, fostering business innovation, agility, and competitiveness. We achieve this through our unique approach to learning design, utilizing the “Intelligent Design Framework” (IDF) and an "outcomes plan." This distinctive methodology enables us to create learning experiences that align with the learner's journey and the organization's strategic aspirations. By doing so, we deliver transformative results that bolster our clients' competitive advantage in their respective industries.
Our capability and global influence are highlighted by our comprehensive understanding of the digital learning landscape and our ability to foresee and adapt to the changing requirements of enterprise-scale customers. This recognition is further strengthened by our impressive market performance and customer advocacy, showcasing our proficiency in exceeding our clients' intricate demands. Our global presence guarantees a wide-reaching impact and adaptability, providing services in several languages and serving leading companies across most industry sectors. This extensive coverage underlines our deep understanding of the industry and specific regions, ensuring we offer solutions that are not only globally applicable but also customized with regional insights and strategies to meet the distinct needs of each market effectively.
Looking ahead, Infopro Learning is poised for an exciting future trajectory, fueled by our dedication to leveraging advancements in AI and digital technologies. Our focus on Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) ensures that our solutions offer significant value, optimizing investment and maximizing impact. As we continue to pioneer in digital learning & talent development, the acknowledgment from Fosway affirms our role as a strategic partner for organizations seeking to navigate the challenges and opportunities of the modern workplace. Our vision is clear: to equip our clients with the skills, capabilities, and strategies necessary to thrive in an ever-changing business environment, setting a new benchmark for success in digital learning and talent development.
The 2024 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Digital Learning and full report can be viewed here.
About Infopro Learning
Infopro Learning is an award-winning workforce transformation consultancy that unlocks the potential of people to power business performance. As a global leader in talent development and managed learning services, Infopro Learning offers solutions that support the entire lifecycle of learning, from strategy to talent sourcing. Our approach is anchored in innovation, agility, and a distinctive performance driven design that provides a clear, measurable roadmap for achieving organizational objectives and delivering quantifiable outcomes.
About the Fosway9-Grid™
Fosway Group is Europe's #1 HR Industry Analyst. The Fosway9-Grid™provides a unique assessment of the principal learning and talent supply options available to organisations in EMEA. The analysis is based on extensive independent research and insights from Fosway's Corporate Research Network of over 250 organisations, including BP, HSBC, PwC, RBS, Sanofi, Shell and Vodafone.
Visit the Fosway website at www.fosway.com for more information on Fosway Group's research and services.
