Mobile SoC Market Surges, Expected $3 Billion Revenue by 2032 with 17.9% CAGR

Mobile SoC Market

Mobile SoC Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

The mobile SoC market projected to experience significant growth in demand for mobile devices with enhanced capabilities and advanced features and prioritize power efficiency for longer battery life.” — David Correa

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mobile SoC Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Operating System (Android, iOS), by Core Type (Quad Core, Octa Core, Hexa Core, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

The global mobile soc market was valued at $0.6 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $3 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 17.9% from 2023 to 2032.

A system on chip (SoC) is a single-integrated circuit that consolidates diverse components of a computer or electronic system into a unified package. In the realm of smartphones, SoCs play a crucial role in furnishing the required computational power, graphics capabilities, connectivity, and other essential functions within a compact and energy-efficient framework. The amalgamation of multiple components onto a solitary chip enhances the overall efficiency, performance, and power management of smartphones.

The fundamental components within a smartphone SoC typically include a central processing unit (CPU), graphics processing unit (GPU), memory controllers, input/output interfaces, wireless communication modems, and specialized elements like image signal processors (ISPs) for camera functions. This integration reduces the dependence on separate chips, resulting in a more compact device with lower power consumption and cost.

Competitive Analysis:

The mobile soc industry key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

Some of the major key players of the mobile soc market include,

● HiSilicon (Huawei Technologies),

● Apple Inc.,

● MediaTek Inc.,

● NVIDIA Corporation,

● Unisoc (Shanghai) Technologies Co., Ltd.,

● Intel Corporation,

● Qualcomm Technologies, Inc,

● NXP semiconductors,

● Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.,

● Samsung

Top Impacting Factors:

The mobile SoC market is expected to witness notable growth in demand for mobile devices with enhanced capabilities and advanced features and prioritize power efficiency for longer battery life. Moreover, increase in edge computing requires high-performance SoCs for AI inference, and growth in smartphone adoption in emerging markets offer untapped growth potential are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market during the forecast period. On the contrary, rise in competition among mobile manufacturers results in pricing pressure limit the growth of the mobile SoC industry.

Research Methodology:

The research uses both primary and secondary research to assemble data on the various facets of the international security screening market. Using interviews or surveys, primary market research has been used to collect highly authenticated data from direct sources, such as consumers in a particular market. Secondary market research is a method for gathering information from previously released data produced by international organizations, business groups, government and research institutions, and so on.

