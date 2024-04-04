Satellite Payload Market Poised to Reach $17,603.4 Billion by 2030 - Airbus SE, The Boeing Company

Satellite Payload Market

The global satellite payload market is experiencing growth due to factors such as utilization of satellite payload in commercial applications” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐒𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐲𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 by Payload Type (Communication, Imaging, and Navigation), Orbit Type (LEO, MEO, and GEO), Vehicle Type (Small, Medium, and Heavy), Payload Weight (Low, Medium, and High), Frequency Band(C Band, Ka Band, S and L Band, X Band, VHF and UHF Band, and Others), and Application (Telecommunication, Remote Sensing, Scientific Research, Surveillance, and Navigation): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐞 𝐩𝐚𝐲𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 $𝟖.𝟐 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐚𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐫 $𝟏𝟕.𝟔 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐚 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟖.𝟑% 𝐛𝐞𝐭𝐰𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝 𝐨𝐟 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟎.

North America leads the market in terms of revenue, followed by Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. The satellite payload market has strengthened in North America due to the growth in telecommunication, navigation, and surveillance applications. Government and military organizations are using satellite imaging for mapping, military reconnaissance, disaster management, and others. The increasing number of terrorist attacks and natural disasters, along with growing requirement for communication of sensitive information in such situations has increased the adoption of satellite payload. In 2020, the U.S. led the global satellite payload market share, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Key players operating in the global satellite payload market include Airbus SE, The Boeing Company, Honeywell International Inc., Intelsat S.A., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Thales Group, and Viasat, Inc.

The global satellite payload market is experiencing growth due to factors such as utilization of satellite payload in commercial applications, rise in adoption of small satellites, and technical advancements. Moreover, stringent government norms regarding satellite launches and surge in concerns over space debris restrict the market growth to some extent. Nevertheless, rise in adoption of satellite constellations and rise in investments in space technology by several governments will provide ample growth opportunities for the market in upcoming years.

The significant factors impacting the growth of the satellite payload market include increase in adoption of small satellites, and greater use of satellite payload in commercial applications. Furthermore, growth in demand from the defense sector, and technological advancements associated with satellite payload are expected to drive the market growth. Moreover, greater concerns regarding space debris, and stringent government regulations associated with satellite launch hinder the market growth. Growing adoption of satellite constellation, and rising investment by government and research organizations for satellite advancement are expected to offer growth opportunities during the forecast period.

On the basis of vehicle type, the medium segment garnered the major share in 2020 contributing to more than two-fifths of the overall market revenue and is projected to rule the roost during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to decreasing costs and weight of medium satellites. The small segment, on the other hand, would display the fastest CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period. This is due to conversion of hardware logics to software logics, integration of latest lightweight materials in mechanical systems, and technical advancements in miniaturization of electronic components.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

The regional basis in the report indicates that the market across North America was largest in 2020 contributing to nearly half of the overall market revenue. The factors propelling the growth of the segment are rise in navigation, surveillance, and telecommunication applications. Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, would display a notable CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the high investment in military, retail, defense, and public transportation across the region and surge in development of cost-effective payloads.

Based on orbit type, the satellite payload market is segregated into LEO, MEO, and GEO. In 2020, the LEO orbit segment dominated the market, owing to opportunities such as technological advancements, and growth in public sector funding. Evolution of Internet of Things (IOT), growth in commercial applications, and greater demand from the defense sector is expected to accelerate this growth. Increased adoption of wireless technologies, advanced motion & temperature sensors, high precision cameras, and others is expected to supplement the market growth. In addition, advancements in data transmission capability, improvement in geospatial processing, and scalability of cloud-based platforms to provide satellite imagery are expected to provide lucrative opportunities in the near future.

𝐊𝐄𝐘 𝐅𝐈𝐍𝐃𝐈𝐍𝐆𝐒 𝐎𝐅 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐒𝐓𝐔𝐃𝐘

By orbit type, the LEO segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

By vehicle type, the small vehicle segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By payload weight, the high weight segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By frequency band, the VHF and UHF segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By application, the remote sensing segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

By region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

