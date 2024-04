Marine Engine Market Surge from $11.62 Billion in 2020 to $18.09 Billion by 2030, With a Steady 4.7% CAGR | AMR

Marine Engine Market Size

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATESย , April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Marine Engine Market by Ship Type (Bulk Carriers, General Cargo Ships, Container Ships, Ferries & Passenger Ships, Oil Tankers, and Others), Capacity (300 To 500 HP, 500 To 1000 HP, 1001 To 2000 HP, 2001 to 5000 HP, and more than 5001 HP), and Fuel Type (Heavy Fuel Oil, Intermediate Fuel Oil, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021โ€“2030" As per the report, the global marine engine industry was accounted for $11.62 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $18.09 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Key factors driving development of the ๐ ๐ฅ๐จ๐›๐š๐ฅ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ข๐ง๐ž ๐ž๐ง๐ ๐ข๐ง๐ž ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ข๐ง๐œ๐ฅ๐ฎ๐๐ž ๐ซ๐š๐ฉ๐ข๐ ๐†๐ƒ๐ ๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก, strong economic growth, increase in global seaborne trade, surge in demand for marine freight transportation vessels, high demand of two stroke marine engines, and rise in water sports & leisure activities. However, rise in adoption of fully electric vessels and fluctuations in transportation and inventory costs are some noteworthy trends that hamper growth of the market.

๐Œ๐š๐ฃ๐จ๐ซ ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ฉ๐ฅ๐š๐ฒ๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ

Caterpillar Inc.

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd

Cummins Inc.

Mercury Marine

MAN Energy Solutions

Rolls Royce plc

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd

Wartsila

Volvo Penta

Yanmar Holdings Co., Ltd.

๐Œ๐š๐ฃ๐จ๐ซ ๐๐ž๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐š๐ง๐ญ๐ฌ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ ๐ ๐ซ๐จ๐ฐ๐ญ๐ก

Surge in international marine freight transport, increase in water sports and leisure activities, and high demand for two stroke marine engines have boosted the growth of the global marine engine market. However, fluctuations in transportation and inventory costs and surge in adoption of fully electric vessels hinder the market. On the contrary, development of engine technology and surge in adoption of fuel fuel-based marine engines would unlock new opportunities in the future.

๐“๐ก๐ž ๐›๐ฎ๐ฅ๐ค ๐œ๐š๐ซ๐ซ๐ข๐ž๐ซ๐ฌ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐๐จ๐ฆ๐ข๐ง๐š๐ญ๐ž๐ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ฆ๐š๐ซ๐ค๐ž๐ญ

By ship type, the bulk carriers segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for around two-fifths of the global marine engine market, owing to rise in international seaborne trade and maritime freight transport. However, the ferries and passenger ships segment is estimated to register the ๐ก๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐‚๐€๐†๐‘ ๐จ๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ”.๐Ÿ•% ๐๐ฎ๐ซ๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ซ๐ž๐œ๐š๐ฌ๐ญ ๐ฉ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐จ๐, due to rise in adoption of recreational activities, water touring, and other leisure activities.

๐“๐ก๐ž ๐ข๐ง๐ญ๐ž๐ซ๐ฆ๐ž๐๐ข๐š๐ญ๐ž ๐Ÿ๐ฎ๐ž๐ฅ ๐จ๐ข๐ฅ ๐ฌ๐ž๐ ๐ฆ๐ž๐ง๐ญ ๐ญ๐จ ๐ฉ๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ซ๐š๐ฒ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ก๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐‚๐€๐†๐‘ ๐ญ๐ก๐ซ๐จ๐ฎ๐ ๐ก ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐ŸŽ

By fuel type, the intermediate fuel oil segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2030. However, the heavy fuel oil segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for around two-thirds of the global marine engine market, as it is widely used in marine vessels and cost-effective.

๐€๐ฌ๐ข๐š-๐๐š๐œ๐ข๐Ÿ๐ข๐œ, ๐Ÿ๐จ๐ฅ๐ฅ๐จ๐ฐ๐ž๐ ๐›๐ฒ ๐„๐ฎ๐ซ๐จ๐ฉ๐ž ๐š๐ง๐ ๐๐จ๐ซ๐ญ๐ก ๐€๐ฆ๐ž๐ซ๐ข๐œ๐š, ๐ญ๐จ ๐ฆ๐š๐ง๐ข๐Ÿ๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐ก๐ข๐ ๐ก๐ž๐ฌ๐ญ ๐‚๐€๐†๐‘ ๐›๐ฒ ๐Ÿ๐ŸŽ๐Ÿ‘๐ŸŽ

By region, the global marine engine market across Asia-Pacific, followed by Europe and North America, is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. In addition, the region dominated in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the market, owing to cheap wages, growing seaborne trade, and strong government backing.

๐Š๐ž๐ฒ ๐ ๐ข๐ง๐๐ข๐ง๐ ๐ฌ ๐Ž๐Ÿ ๐“๐ก๐ž ๐’๐ญ๐ฎ๐๐ฒ

โœ By ship type, the ferries and passenger ships segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

โœ By capacity, the 500 To 1000 Hp segment is projected to lead the global marine engine market.

โœ By fuel type, the others segment is projected to lead the global marine engine market

โœ Region wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

