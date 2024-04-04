TiniFiber® to Showcase Fiber Optic Solutions at Graybar National Training Conference 2024
We are excited to participate in Graybar's Conference to introduce our latest product advancements, as well as introducing the TiniFiber Certified Installer Program.”LINDENHURST, NEW YORK, USA, April 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TiniFiber, the exclusive manufacturer of U.S. patented and UL-approved TiniFiber Micro Armor Fiber™ optical cabling solutions, announces its participation in the upcoming Graybar National Training Conference 2024, scheduled from April 25th to April 27th, 2024 in San Antonio, Texas.
Graybar's National Training Conference is recognized for providing insights into industry trends, fostering collaborations, and showcasing products from manufacturers. The conference serves as a valuable platform for networking, knowledge sharing, and exploring the latest advancements in the industry.
Visitors to TiniFiber's booth, #207, will have the opportunity to discover the company's flagship product, the TiniFiber Micro Armor Fiber optical cabling solutions. This armored fiber optic cable is 65% smaller and 75% lighter than traditional alternatives, offering flexibility, durability, and ease of installation. TiniFiber Micro Armor Fiber is suitable for a wide range of industries including A/V & Security, Commercial, DAS/Wireless, Broadband & Residential, Transportation, Data Centers, and Industrial / Factory Floors.
"We are excited to participate in Graybar's Conference to introduce our latest product advancements, as well as introducing the TiniFiber Certified Installer Program, showcasing our dedication to excellence. With a 25-year warranty, our program offers unmatched peace of mind, perfectly aligning with the conference's focus on innovation and collaboration," stated Blair Charles, Vice President of Sales for TiniFiber. "We look forward to networking and collaborating with industry professionals at the event, exchanging insights and ideas to drive the industry forward together."
To schedule a meeting with TiniFiber during OFC 2024, please contact sales@tinifiber.com.
For more information about TiniFiber and its products, please visit www.tinifiber.com.
About TiniFiber:
TiniFiber is an award-winning and U.S. Patented innovator redefining industry standards with its Micro Armor Fiber™ Cable. This revolutionary solution is 65% smaller and 75% lighter than traditional Aluminum Interlock Armor (AIA) cables. Trusted by prominent technology, construction, and IT corporations, TiniFiber boasts the industry’s smallest outer diameter, featuring a crush-proof, rodent-resistant design, capable of withstanding the harshest environmental conditions. Its stainless-steel construction provides unparalleled durability, making it ideal for aerials, underground, and powered cable applications, including A/V & Security, Commercial & Residential, DAS/Wireless, Broadband, Transportation, and Data Center installations.
Emma Jenkins
Grand Bridges
emma@grandbridges.com