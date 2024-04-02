Senate Bill 1110 Printer's Number 1474
PENNSYLVANIA, April 2 - labor market area and by STAR level and the age of children
receiving child-care. The report shall include all of the
following data:
(1) Descriptive child-care workforce data, including
gender, race, ethnicity, education and other professional
credentials.
(2) The minimum, maximum and average yearly salary for
child-care employees by gender, race, ethnicity, education
and other professional credentials as delineated by job
title.
(3) The minimum, maximum and average length of
employment for child-care employees with a specific child-
care provider.
(4) Benefits data, including the percentage of the
child-care employees that receive employer-provided health
insurance, retirement benefits, sign-on bonuses, retention
bonuses and performance-related bonuses to the extent that
this data is available and as delineated by job title.
(5) Any observed changes or trends in the data in the
report over a period of time, if data for the prior year is
available.
(6) A summary of the generalized findings of the report,
including the sample size obtained in the data in the report.
(b) Public accessibility.--The office shall release the
initial report under subsection (a) within six months of the
effective date of this subsection and release and update the
report no later than each October 31 thereafter. The office
shall ensure that the report and each update to the report is
posted on the publicly accessible Internet websites for the
commission under section 8(a), the office, the department and
