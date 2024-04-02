Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,707 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,861 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 1110 Printer's Number 1474

PENNSYLVANIA, April 2 - labor market area and by STAR level and the age of children

receiving child-care. The report shall include all of the

following data:

(1) Descriptive child-care workforce data, including

gender, race, ethnicity, education and other professional

credentials.

(2) The minimum, maximum and average yearly salary for

child-care employees by gender, race, ethnicity, education

and other professional credentials as delineated by job

title.

(3) The minimum, maximum and average length of

employment for child-care employees with a specific child-

care provider.

(4) Benefits data, including the percentage of the

child-care employees that receive employer-provided health

insurance, retirement benefits, sign-on bonuses, retention

bonuses and performance-related bonuses to the extent that

this data is available and as delineated by job title.

(5) Any observed changes or trends in the data in the

report over a period of time, if data for the prior year is

available.

(6) A summary of the generalized findings of the report,

including the sample size obtained in the data in the report.

(b) Public accessibility.--The office shall release the

initial report under subsection (a) within six months of the

effective date of this subsection and release and update the

report no later than each October 31 thereafter. The office

shall ensure that the report and each update to the report is

posted on the publicly accessible Internet websites for the

commission under section 8(a), the office, the department and

20240SB1110PN1474 - 9 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

You just read:

Senate Bill 1110 Printer's Number 1474

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more