Senate Bill 1110 Printer's Number 1474

labor market area and by STAR level and the age of children

receiving child-care. The report shall include all of the

following data:

(1) Descriptive child-care workforce data, including

gender, race, ethnicity, education and other professional

credentials.

(2) The minimum, maximum and average yearly salary for

child-care employees by gender, race, ethnicity, education

and other professional credentials as delineated by job

title.

(3) The minimum, maximum and average length of

employment for child-care employees with a specific child-

care provider.

(4) Benefits data, including the percentage of the

child-care employees that receive employer-provided health

insurance, retirement benefits, sign-on bonuses, retention

bonuses and performance-related bonuses to the extent that

this data is available and as delineated by job title.

(5) Any observed changes or trends in the data in the

report over a period of time, if data for the prior year is

available.

(6) A summary of the generalized findings of the report,

including the sample size obtained in the data in the report.

(b) Public accessibility.--The office shall release the

initial report under subsection (a) within six months of the

effective date of this subsection and release and update the

report no later than each October 31 thereafter. The office

shall ensure that the report and each update to the report is

posted on the publicly accessible Internet websites for the

commission under section 8(a), the office, the department and

